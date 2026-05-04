NHL Best Bets Today: 3 Stanley Cup Playoff Picks and Predictions for Monday 5/4/26

Top NHL Picks at a Glance

Hurricanes -1.5

Flyers-Hurricanes Under 5.5

Ducks +1.5

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL player prop projections, which are powered by numberFire.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Today's Best NHL Betting Picks and Props

Flyers vs. Hurricanes Prediction -- Hurricanes -1.5 and Under 5.5

Puck Line Carolina Hurricanes May 4 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

1. Game state: Carolina leads the series 1-0 after a dominant 3-0 Game 1 win. Frederik Andersen stopped 19 shots for the shutout, while Logan Stankoven scored twice.

2. Lineup edge: Carolina’s top lines remain deep, with Andrei Svechnikov–Sebastian Aho–Seth Jarvis and Taylor Hall–Logan Stankoven–Jackson Blake driving offense. Philadelphia’s projected lines include Alex Bump–Trevor Zegras–Porter Martone and Denver Barkey–Christian Dvorak–Travis Konecny, but the Flyers list Owen Tippett day-to-day and Rodrigo Abols on IR.

3. Goaltending: Andersen has been elite this postseason, and Carolina’s defensive structure limited Philadelphia to only 19 shots in Game 1.

4. Historical matchup: Philadelphia went just 1-1-2 against Carolina in the 2025-26 regular season, so the Hurricanes have had the better of this matchup overall.

The Carolina Hurricanes completely controlled Game 1, winning 3-0, getting a shutout from Frederik Andersen and holding the Philadelphia Flyers to just 19 shots.

This is a matchup where Carolina’s depth matters. The Hurricanes can roll multiple scoring lines, and Stankoven’s current postseason form gives them another dangerous finisher beyond the Aho/Jarvis/Svechnikov core. If Carolina scores first again, Philadelphia will have to open up — exactly the type of game script that helps a puck-line favorite.

This total still looks playable at 5.5. Carolina’s defensive structure suffocated Philadelphia in Game 1, and Andersen has been one of the best goalies of the postseason. The Flyers generated only 19 shots, and Carolina’s penalty kill also handled key situations well.

Philadelphia’s best path to making Game 2 competitive is not a track meet. It is slowing the pace, protecting Dan Vladar, and trying to keep this a one-goal game into the third period. That creates a quality under profile.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Prediction -- Ducks +1.5

Puck Line Anaheim Ducks May 5 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

1. Series setup: This is Game 1 of the Western Conference Second Round. Anaheim advanced by beating Edmonton 5-2 in Game 6, while Vegas eliminated Utah with a 5-1 Game 6 win.

2. Head-to-head history: Anaheim went 3-0-0 against Vegas this season, with all three wins coming by a 4-3 score. That makes the Ducks +1.5 especially attractive.

3. Team profile: Anaheim ranked 13th in goals per game but 29th in goals allowed, while Vegas ranked 14th in goals per game and 12th in goals allowed. Vegas is more balanced, but Anaheim has the offensive talent to stay close.

4. Lineup/injury notes: Anaheim’s top group features Chris Kreider, Leo Carlsson and Troy Terry, with Lukas Dostal projected in net. Vegas counters with Ivan Barbashev–Jack Eichel–Pavel Dorofeyev and Mitch Marner–Mark Stone, but William Karlsson remains on IR while Alexander Holtz is day-to-day.

The Vegas Golden Knights are the better all-around team, but the Anaheim Ducks on the puck line is the safest angle on this game. The Ducks swept the regular-season series 3-0, and every matchup finished 4-3, meaning Anaheim covered +1.5 in all three meetings.

The Ducks also have enough scoring depth to trade chances with Vegas. Cutter Gauthier led Anaheim with 41 goals and 69 points, while the team ranked 13th in goals per game. Vegas has more defensive structure, but Anaheim’s pace and head-to-head success make this too many goals to pass up.

NHL Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What is the moneyline in NHL betting?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team will win the game — no spread involved. Favorites are listed with a negative number (e.g., -160), meaning you'd need to wager $160 to win $100. Underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +140), meaning a $100 bet returns $140 in profit.

What is the puck line?

The puck line is hockey's version of a point spread. It is almost always set at 1.5 goals. The favorite must win by two or more goals to cover, while the underdog can lose by one goal and still cover.

How does the over/under (total) work in hockey?

FanDuel sets a total number of goals for the game (including overtime and shootout goals). You bet whether the actual combined score will go Over or Under that number. NHL totals typically range from 5.5 to 6.5 goals. The shootout winner will have a goal added to their total. For example, if the score is 2-2 after regulation, and one team wins the shootout, the final score for settlement purposes is 3-2. However, some prop bets are settled on regulation time only — always check the specific rules for each bet at your sportsbook.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.