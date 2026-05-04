76ers vs. Knicks: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 1

Top Bets at a Glance

Knicks -7.5

Joel Embiid Over 8.5 Rebounds

Jalen Brunson Over 27.5 Points

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top NBA prop bets for today?

Knicks vs. 76ers Picks, Props and Best Bets for Game 1

Spread Betting New York Knicks May 5 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The New York Knicks average the second-most points per game in the playoffs at 117.8 and have the third-best three-point percentage at 38%. All four of their playoff wins have come by double digits. New York's offensive firepower at home is a well-documented reality — they are not a team that wins close games at MSG when fully healthy.

Joel Embiid is listed as probable with a right hip contusion heading into Game 1, following his dominant 34-point, 12-rebound, 6-assist Game 7 performance against the Celtics. A probable designation means he will play, but the short turnaround and hip issue introduce genuine uncertainty about his minutes restriction in Game 1. If Embiid is limited to under 32 minutes, the Philadelphia 76ers' offensive rating drops significantly and New York's depth advantage becomes overwhelming.

The Knicks hold homecourt advantage at Madison Square Garden after advancing with rest, boasting superior bench depth in a postseason where rotations tighten. Philadelphia's bench is their most glaring structural weakness — they have three viable rotation players beyond their starting five, and in a 48-minute playoff game against a team with seven consistent contributors, that depth deficit typically shows up in the third quarter.

New York is led by Brunson averaging 26.3 points and Towns averaging 18.7 per game in the playoffs, combining for 45 points per game. OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges added 29 and 24 points respectively in the series-clinching win over Atlanta. That four-player attacking depth creates more problems than any Philadelphia defensive rotation can solve across four quarters.

The season series was split 2-2, and the historical playoff record between these teams favors a competitive result, but New York's specific advantage at MSG — their home-court fortress for two rounds now — has been decisive in every double-digit playoff win of their current run.

Joel Embiid - Rebounds Joel Embiid Over May 5 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Embiid averaged 28.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists over 36.5 minutes per game in four playoff games since returning from appendectomy surgery. His 9.0 rebound average is slightly below the 9.5 threshold, but that number was accumulated while playing with a minutes restriction in his first appearances back. As his conditioning improves and his minutes increase, his rebounding production has trended upward.

Embiid has averaged 41 PRA in 14 career matchups with Karl-Anthony Towns, hitting the Over on that combined line eight times. In 11 career games at Madison Square Garden, he has gone for 41-plus PRA eight times. MSG is specifically his building for production — the combination of the crowd challenge and his competitive fire against a familiar rival consistently elevates his output beyond his season averages.

Embiid averaged 16 rebounds plus assists versus the Celtics in this postseason. That 16 combined RA output — reflecting approximately 9 rebounds and 7 assists per game — places his rebounding average close to double-digit territory. In games where he plays 36-plus minutes, he has cleared 10 rebounds multiple times throughout his career against Knicks opponents.

The matchup against KAT specifically elevates his rebounding intensity. Embiid and Towns have a documented competitive rivalry at the center position dating to their 2019 first-round series, and Embiid's physical presence and low-post positioning against Towns creates consistent second-chance opportunities through offensive rebounds that inflate his total rebound count.

The positive correlation with the first leg is direct: Embiid dominating the glass at 11-plus rebounds means Philadelphia is competitive and executing their interior game — the same game state where New York still wins but may not deliver a blowout, and Embiid's individual production drives regardless of the final margin.

Jalen Brunson - Points Jalen Brunson Over May 5 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Brunson is averaging 26.3 points per game in the playoffs, leading New York's offense as its unquestioned primary scorer and clutch performer. His 26.3 average sits just below the 27.5 threshold, meaning this prop requires a performance roughly 4.5% above his current playoff rate — an entirely routine expectation for a player of his caliber in a high-stakes home opener against a familiar rival.

Embiid has a 17-5 SU record when facing the Knicks since January 2017 and averages 30.5 points, 9.9 boards, and 5.2 assists across his last 10 matchups against New York. Those Embiid numbers indicate Philadelphia will generate enough offense to force Brunson into high-usage scoring situations, particularly if the Knicks need to maintain a lead or extend one against a motivated 76ers team.

This year when the Knicks are on the road, the opposing team's starting SGs have registered 21.5 points per game against them — the most in the NBA, creating a favorable defensive matchup for offensive efficiency. The inverse of that data is that Brunson, as New York's primary guard scorer at home, faces a Philadelphia defensive scheme that has been focused on limiting perimeter production — creating competition but not shutdown coverage.

The correlation chain across all three legs: Brunson scoring 28-plus means New York's offense is operating efficiently at home, which directly supports the Knicks covering the 5.5-point spread. Embiid's rebounding keeps Philadelphia competitive and in the game, which motivates Brunson to stay aggressive rather than coasting. All three outcomes describe the same competitive, high-output Madison Square Garden performance where New York wins by 7-10 points.

SGP Odds at Publication: +605

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

Get a 25% Profit Boost Token to use on a 3+ Leg Same Game Parlay / Same Game Parlay Plus Wager on any NBA Playoff Games taking place on May 4, 2026! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

