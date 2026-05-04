MLB Strikeout Props Today: 3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Monday 5/4/26

Today's Top Strikeout Picks at a Glance

Tarik Skubal Over 7.5 Strikeouts

Cam Schlittler Over 6.5 Strikeouts

Chad Patrick Under 3.5 Strikeouts

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

We're here to help. In addition to our MLB projections, we'll have this strikeouts prop article each day.

Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value today in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the best home run props for today?

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

Tigers vs. Red Sox, 7:05 PM ET

Tarik Skubal enters Monday with a 2.70 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and a dominant 45:6 K:BB ratio across 43.1 innings through seven 2026 starts. That strikeout-to-walk ratio of 7.5:1 is among the elite marks of any starting pitcher in baseball, and it reflects a two-time Cy Young winner in command of every pitch in his arsenal.

enters Monday with a 2.70 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and a dominant 45:6 K:BB ratio across 43.1 innings through seven 2026 starts. That strikeout-to-walk ratio of 7.5:1 is among the elite marks of any starting pitcher in baseball, and it reflects a two-time Cy Young winner in command of every pitch in his arsenal. In his most recent start against the Boston Red Sox on April 18, Skubal struck out a season-high 10 batters over six innings of one-run ball, going after Boston's hitters from the first pitch to the last. Boston has the misfortune of facing the two-time Cy Young Award winner for the second time in this series opener at Comerica.

Boston enters Monday with a team batting average of .235, a strikeout total of 269 on the season, and a team slugging percentage of just .351 — ranking them 26th in baseball in runs per game at 3.9. They have walked only 110 times this season, meaning they are not a patient lineup that runs up pitch counts. A lineup that swings early in counts against elite pitching generates more swing-and-miss than an offense that works deep counts.

Skubal's 2026 Baseball Savant advanced metrics show a .259 wOBA, a 5.3% barrel rate, and an average exit velocity of 89.9 mph against — all reflections of an elite pitcher.

Yankees vs. Orioles, 7:40 PM ET

Cam Schlittler - Strikeouts Cam Schlittler Over May 4 11:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Cam Schlittler exploded onto the scene late last year and is cementing himself as one of the game's elite pitchers.

exploded onto the scene late last year and is cementing himself as one of the game's elite pitchers. Through seven appearances, he's pitched to a 2.32 SIERA and 31.4% K rate, thrusting Schlitter into the Cy Young race.

Schlittler is a right-handed starter who has benefited from an adjusted pitch mix in 2026 that emphasizes his four-seam fastball in the upper third of the zone against right-handed lineups and a developed changeup that generates the most vertical break of any pitch in his arsenal. Baltimore's lineup — while featuring Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman at the center of the order — has been susceptible to elevated pitch counts and swing-and-miss rates against right-handed starters who command the top of the zone.

He has at least 7 Ks in five of his seven outings and has a workload of at least 93 pitches in three straight -- a great combo for the over.

Brewers vs. Cardinals, 7:46 PM ET

Chad Patrick - Strikeouts Chad Patrick Under May 4 11:46pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Chad Patrick is averaging just 2.7 strikeouts per game through six 2026 appearances, making this my favorite under of the day.

is averaging just 2.7 strikeouts per game through six 2026 appearances, making this my favorite under of the day. Patrick's profile is consistent with his per-game output. He is a contact-management starter who relies on location, weak contact, and efficient innings work rather than swing-and-miss pitch quality. His arsenal does not feature the velocity or movement needed to generate elite whiff rates, and his per-nine strikeout rate is among the lowest of any qualified MLB starter in 2026.

After a quality 2025 season, Patrick owns a 14.5% strikeout rate and 11.4% walk rate this year en route to a 5.56 SIERA. He should have a tough time staying in the game long enough to give himself lots of K chances.

Strikeout Prop Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What is a strikeout prop bet? A strikeout prop bet is a wager on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher will record in a given game. FanDuel Sportsbook will set an over/under line — for example, 6.5 strikeouts — and you bet whether the pitcher will go over or under that number.

How do strikeout prop bets work? Sportsbooks post a strikeout total for a starting pitcher before each game. You pick either the over (more strikeouts than the line) or the under (fewer strikeouts than the line). The bet is typically settled on the pitcher's official strikeouts recorded, regardless of how long he stays in the game.

What stats should I look at for strikeout prop bets? The most important stats to research are the pitcher's strikeouts per nine innings (K/9), strikeout rate (K%), swinging strike rate (SwStr%), pitch counts and recent strikeout totals over his last several starts. You should also look at the opposing lineup's strikeout rate, as some teams swing and miss more than others.

What is swinging strike rate and why does it matter? Swinging strike rate (SwStr%) measures how often a pitcher generates swings and misses on all pitches thrown. It is one of the strongest predictors of strikeout performance.

Can I parlay strikeout props? Yes, FanDuel allows you to combine strikeout props with other player props or game markets into a parlay.

Which strikeout props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.