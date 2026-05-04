NBA Player Props Today: 2 Best NBA Playoffs Prop Bets for Monday 5/4/26

Top NBA Player Props at a Glance

Karl-Anthony Towns 2+ Made Threes

Julius Randle Under 20.5 Points

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA Props for Monday: Best NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets Today

76ers at Knicks, 8:10 p.m. ET

Karl-Anthony Towns had a really nice opening-round series, and I think a date with Joel Embiid this round might force KAT to the perimeter more than usual, which puts me on Towns to make multiple threes today.

KAT faced the Philadelphia 76ers four times this season. He saw his full minutes in just two of the games (dealing with one blowout and one game with foul trouble). In those two full-minutes games, Towns took a total of 10 three-point tries. While he went just 1 for 10 on those attempts, it's the volume that excites me as Towns is a career 39.7% three-point shooter.

With Embiid patrolling the paint, Towns may drift out to the outside for more pick-and-pop opportunities. He shot a blistering 44.4% from three in the first round, so I feel good about his chances of taking advantage of the looks he gets tonight versus Philly.

Timberwolves at Spurs, 9:40 p.m. ET

Julius Randle - Points Julius Randle Under May 5 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Despite Anthony Edwards likely being out tonight, I like the under on Julius Randle's points prop.

Last round, Randle scored 15, 27 and 18 points in the three games Ant either missed completely or exited early due to injury. He didn't see that much of an uptick in shot attempts, either, taking between 15 and 17 shots in each of those three contests. He averaged 15.3 shots per game for the regular season.

On top of that, I think the San Antonio Spurs are a bad matchup for Randle, who makes just 1.4 threes per night and relies on twos for the majority of his points. The Spurs defend the paint as well as anyone thanks to Victor Wembanyama.

Randle went for 17 or fewer points in two of his three regular-season meetings with the Spurs, and I think he'll have a similar type of outing in Game 1.

NBA Player Prop Bets FAQ

What are NBA player prop bets?

NBA player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes for individual players during a game — independent of which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many points a star guard scores, whether a big man grabs 10 or more rebounds, or how many assists a point guard dishes out.

What types of NBA player props are available?

FanDuel offers an extensive menu of NBA props. The most common categories include:

Points — over/under on a player's scoring total

Rebounds — over/under on total boards (offensive + defensive)

Assists — over/under on dimes dished

Three-pointers made — over/under on made threes

Points + rebounds + assists (PRA) — combined stat total for those three stats

Double-double or triple-double — yes/no prop on achieving the milestone

How do NBA player prop odds work?

NBA props use the standard American (moneyline) odds format. A negative number indicates how much you must wager to profit $100, while a positive number shows the profit on a $100 bet.

-115 odds — bet $115 to win $100

+115 odds — bet $100 to win $115

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What is a points prop bet in the NBA?

A points prop is a bet on whether a specific player will score over or under a set total. For example, a line might read: LeBron James — Points — Over 24.5 (-110).

Key factors to research before betting points props include the player's recent scoring form, the opposing team's defensive rating and points allowed to their position, pace of play, and how many minutes the player is likely to play.

What is a PRA prop bet for NBA?

PRA stands for Points + Rebounds + Assists — a combined stat prop that totals all three categories into one number. For example, a Nikola Jokic PRA line might be set at 49.5.

PRA props are popular for versatile players because their contributions span multiple statistical categories. They're less volatile than single-stat props since a slow scoring night can be offset by a strong rebounding or passing game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.