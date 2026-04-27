Timberwolves vs. Nuggets: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 5

Top Bets at a Glance

Denver Nuggets -11.5

Nikola Jokic Over 13.5 Rebounds

Jamal Murray Over 26.5 Points

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top NBA prop bets for today?

Nuggets vs Timberwolves Props and Betting Picks

Spread Betting Denver Nuggets Apr 28 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The entire calculus of this series changed on Saturday. Anthony Edwards — who had been the most dominant force in this matchup, averaging 30.3 points per game in his regular-season outings against Denver and erupting for 30 points and 10 rebounds in Game 2 even while playing through injury — was diagnosed with a bone bruise and hyperextension in his left knee. He is expected to miss multiple weeks, which means he is unquestionably out for Game 5 and potentially the entire remainder of this series.

The Minnesota Timberwolves without Edwards are a substantially different team. During the 2025-26 regular season, Minnesota's net rating without Edwards on the floor was minus-4.2.

Donte DiVincenzo is also now lost for the season after suffering a torn Achilles in Game 4. Minnesota's depth chart, already thin, is now being asked to close out a series away from home without its franchise centerpiece as well as a key role player.

Denver at Ball Arena is 28-13 this season, a home record that reflects a team that genuinely plays better at altitude. The Nuggets have been the superior team in this series over the first half of each game — they have led at halftime in all four games — and only Minnesota's explosive second-half runs have erased those advantages. Remove those two key pieces, including the Wolves' best player, and Denver can run away in Game 5.

Nikola Jokic - Rebounds Nikola Jokic Over Apr 28 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Jokic has averaged 14.5 rebounds per game in this series, meaning Monday's prop line is set below his series average. Given the context of Game 5 — an injured Minnesota team missing its best rebounder from the backcourt in Edwards, who pulled down 10 rebounds in Game 2 — Jokic's rebounding opportunities at Ball Arena should increase.

Edwards' absence creates more rebound chances for Jokic for two reasons. First, Minnesota has fewer good rebounders on the floor, which means more opportunities for every Denver player -- and specifically for Jokic -- to position for offensive and defensive boards without a physical challenger. Second, without Edwards and DiVincenzo, the Timberwolves are missing two good shooters, which could lead to more missed shots and therefore more rebound chances.

In his four regular-season games against Minnesota this year, Jokic averaged 15 rebounds per contest, and he's been great on the glass in this series. He should play gobs of minutes in a must-win game and can keep cleaning the glass at a high rate.

Jamal Murray - Points Jamal Murray Over Apr 28 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Jamal Murray is the player most likely to benefit from Minnesota's changed team environment. With Edwards out, Minnesota's D loses a key perimeter defender, which should make it easier for Murray to get switches away from Jaden McDaniels and on to a lesser defender who won't be Edwards.

Murray averaged 25.4 points per game during the regular season and has been the engine behind Denver's offense in all four series games, netting exactly 30 points in three of the four games.

In his career playoff games at Ball Arena, Murray averages 27.1 points, and like Jokic, Murray should see massive minutes for a Denver team that has no choice but to keep its foot on the gas all night.

SGP Odds at Publication: +459

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

