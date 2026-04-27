Best NRFI Bets Today: 3 No Run First Inning MLB Picks for Monday 4/27/26

Today's Top NRFI Picks at a Glance

Yankees vs. Rangers NRFI

Marlins vs. Dodgers NRFI

Rays vs. Guardians NRFI

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top home run picks for today?

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

NRFI Pick — Yankees vs. Rangers

Max Fried vs. Jack Leiter (8:05 PM ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Apr 28 12:06am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The cleanest NRFI on Monday's slate is built around Max Fried, who has been one of the most dominant first-inning pitchers in the American League all season. Following his eight-inning, nine-strikeout shutout of the Red Sox, Fried enters this start at peak command. His career first-inning profile is one of the best among all qualified AL starters — he has posted a sub-2.00 first-inning ERA across his last three seasons combined, consistently retiring the top of opposing orders with a crisp fastball-curveball combination before fatigue becomes a factor deeper in games.

Against the Texas Rangers, Fried faces a lineup with a .582 OPS against left-handed pitching in 2026 — among the worst marks in the AL. The top of Texas's order has been particularly ineffective against southpaws early in counts. Fried works ahead efficiently and does not allow baserunners to compound, which is the precise profile required for a NRFI to cash.

On the opposite side, Jack Leiter faces the New York Yankees' lineup in the bottom of the first inning. New York is a dangerous offensive team, and Leiter's 5.5-strikeout-per-game average and his particular struggles against left-handed hitters — who have posted a .415 wOBA and 5.27 FIP against him this season — create some YRFI risk on the Yankees' half of the inning. The key is that the Yankees' top-of-order, while left-handed heavy, has been inconsistent in converting early base traffic into first-inning runs.

It also helps that Texas is the second-best pitcher park in the majors.

NRFI Pick — Dodgers vs. Marlins

Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Chris Paddack (10:10 PM ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Apr 28 2:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is one of the most one-sided NRFI setups on Monday's entire slate, and it rests almost entirely on what Yoshinobu Yamamoto can do in the top of the first inning.

Yamamoto is coming off five consecutive quality starts and has not allowed an earned run in the opening frame across his last four 2026 appearances. His first-inning numbers are a byproduct of his elite arsenal: a mid-90s four-seamer with elite carry, a devastating splitter that generates a top-five whiff rate in the NL, and a curveball that produces chases at the bottom of the strike zone against right-handed hitters seeing him cold. Against the Miami Marlins' lineup in the first inning, Yamamoto will face hitters who have little familiarity with his arm and are attempting to time a pitcher with possibly the most diverse pitch mix in the NL rotation.

The Marlins are the worst offensive team in the National League in 2026. They enter Monday's game ranked last in OPS, last in wRC+, and last in runs per game across the NL.

On the flip side, Chris Paddack has taken losses in all four of his 2026 starts, but his first-inning work is somewhat better than his full-game ERA suggests. The Los Angeles Dodgers' offense is excellent, but at Dodger Stadium on a late west coast start, the first inning typically plays in cold, heavy air that suppresses the carry on balls in flight and reduces the likelihood of early extra-base hits.

NRFI Pick — Guardians vs. Rays

Parker Messick vs. Steven Matz (6:10 PM ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Apr 27 10:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The value play on Monday's NRFI board is the early game in Cleveland, where Parker Messick takes on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Messick's first-inning profile has been exceptional throughout 2026 — his elite command, five-pitch mix, and ability to get ahead in counts early in appearances directly translates to clean first-inning work. In five of his six 2026 starts, Messick has posted a scoreless first inning, including his near-no-hit performance against Baltimore where he retired the first 12 batters he faced before the no-hit bid extended into the eighth inning.

His first-inning approach is built around sequence variation. He begins with a four-seam fastball-cutter combination that plays up in the zone and generates weak contact or swings and misses, then reaches for the changeup against right-handed batters who have had only one or two pitches to time. The Rays' lineup does not profile as a first-inning power unit. They are a patient lineup that tends to work deep counts, and that patient approach may mean Messick's early-count strike-throwing efficiency prevents Tampa from getting to the pitches they want in the opening frame.

Steven Matz pitches the other half of this first inning for Tampa Bay. Matz is coming off his worst outing of the season — three innings, four runs, three home runs, four walks — but his struggles have concentrated in middle and late innings when pitch counts and fatigue expose him. His first-inning ERA across his 2026 starts is meaningfully better than his full-game mark, reflecting that his stuff plays at its best when he is fresh and sharp at the top of an outing. The Cleveland Guardians' lineup, while solid, is not a first-inning quick-strike unit.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI? NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

What stats should I look at for NRFI bets? The most important factors are usually each starting pitcher's first-inning ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate (K%). You should also look at each team's first-inning batting average and on-base percentage as well as individual player stats for the first few batters in the lineup for each team.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.