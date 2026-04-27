Premier League Title Odds: Arsenal, Manchester City Battling It Out

The English Premier League title race is a two-horse battle between Arsenal and Manchester City.

Arsenal have been the leaders for much of the campaign, but City have caught up thanks to a crucial 2-1 win over the Gunners on April 19.

Entering the final stretch, what do the EPL title odds look like as of April 27th?

All soccer odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after this article is published.

EPL Title Odds: Manchester City and Arsenal

As of April 27th, here are the Premier League title odds:

Manchester City: -115

-115 Arsenal: -120

Next up for Arsenal is a home date with Fulham on May 2nd while Man City have an away matchup at Everton on May 4th.

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