MLB Strikeout Props Today: 5 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Monday 4/27/26

Today's Top Strikeout Picks at a Glance

Dylan Cease Over 7.5 Ks

Parker Messick Over 4.5 Ks

Max Fried Over 5.5 Ks

Yoshinobu Yamamoto Over 5.5 Ks

Anthony Kay Under 3.5 Ks

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

We're here to help. In addition to our MLB projections, we'll have this strikeouts prop article each day.

Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value today in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the best home run props for today?

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox, 7:07 PM ET

Dylan Cease - Strikeouts Dylan Cease Over Apr 27 11:08pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

If you are looking for one strikeout prop bet to anchor Monday's K prop bets card, Dylan Cease is the answer. The Toronto Blue Jays' right-hander is statistically the most dominant strikeout pitcher in the American League through the first month of the 2026 season, and his matchup against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre sets up perfectly for an 8-plus strikeout performance.

The numbers are extraordinary. Cease owns a 15.4 K/9 rate through 25.2 innings across five 2026 starts — a rate that is not only the highest in the AL but historically elite by any standard. His 17.0% swinging-strike rate is the highest of his entire career, a landmark achievement for a pitcher already known for elite bat-missing ability. His 2026 average of 8.8 strikeouts per game means he is producing approximately one full strikeout above this 7.5 threshold on a per-game average basis.

The matchup against the Red Sox reinforces the over. Boston's lineup against right-handed pitching has been below average in 2026, and Cease's four-seam fastball-slider combination is particularly punishing for the left-handed-heavy portions of their order.

His career context reinforces the case. He recorded 200 or more strikeouts in each of his last five seasons before joining Toronto and has gone at least 12 strikeouts in two outings this season already.

Guardians vs. Rays, 6:10 PM ET

Parker Messick - Strikeouts Parker Messick Over Apr 27 10:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Parker Messick might be the most underrated strikeout prop target on Monday's slate as it looks like the market has not yet fully caught up to how good this 25-year-old rookie left-hander has been this year for the Cleveland Guardians.

The 2026 numbers are genuinely impressive. Messick enters Monday with a 1.76 ERA, a 0.88 WHIP, and a 29:8 K:BB ratio through 30.2 innings — a stat line that ranks among the best in the American League for qualified starters. His xERA of 3.17 tells you the process supports the results.

He averages 5.8 strikeouts per game through five 2026 starts, and in four of those five appearances, he cleared the 4.5 threshold. His only miss came in his most recent outing against Houston — which happened to be his worst start of the season, where he still managed five innings before running out of steam.

Most recently, Messick came within three outs of a no-hitter against the Baltimore Orioles, finishing with eight innings pitched, nine strikeouts, and two earned runs on just two ninth-inning hits. He walked only two batters across 112 pitches while generating 18 swings and misses. His nasty 86 mph changeup — which generates a 31.2% whiff rate against right-handed batters — has made him one of the most deceptive southpaws in the league when he is commanding all five of his pitches.

The Tampa Bay Rays come in as one of the more manageable lineups for Messick to face in 2026. Tampa enters with an offense that is better than average at putting the ball in play but not an elite swing-and-miss-generating unit. The combination of Messick's six-pitch arsenal, his elite command profile, and his demonstrated ability to go 6-plus innings in five of his six appearances this season means the 4.5 threshold is well within reach.

Yankees vs. Rangers, 8:05 PM ET

Max Fried - Strikeouts Max Fried Over Apr 28 12:06am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Max Fried is coming off the best start of his 2026 season — eight shutout innings, nine strikeouts, and zero runs against the Boston Red Sox in a performance that validated why the New York Yankees paid $218 million for his services. He has now compiled a 2.40 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, and 32:10 K:BB ratio through 41.1 innings across six starts. His strikeout average of 5.3 per game in 2026 sits right at the 5.5 threshold being asked of him tonight.

But context pushes the needle toward the over.

The Texas Rangers have struggled significantly against left-handed pitching in 2026, posting a .582 OPS versus southpaws — one of the worst marks in the AL. Lefty-on-lefty matchups in their lineup create big advantages for Fried, whose crossfire delivery and sweeping curveball play at their absolute best against left-handed hitters who struggle to pick up his release point. The Rangers have struck out at an above-average rate against left-handed starters in 2026, giving Fried both the matchup and the swinging-strike opportunity to hit or exceed 6 strikeouts.

This game being in Texas certainly helps, too, as the Rangers' home venue is the second-best park for pitchers.

Dodgers vs. Marlins, 10:10 PM ET

Yoshinobu Yamamoto - Alt Strikeouts Yoshinobu Yamamoto - Alt Strikeouts Yoshinobu Yamamoto 6+ Strikeouts -188 View more odds in Sportsbook

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, coming off a quality start performance against San Francisco, facing the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium? I'm in.

Yamamoto owns a 2.48 ERA, a 0.89 WHIP, and 28 strikeouts through 32.2 innings in 2026. He has five consecutive quality starts to open the season — the most in the National League. His 28:5 K:BB ratio demonstrates elite command, and his 2025 World Series MVP performance — two complete games including the first World Series complete game since 2015 — reflects a pitcher operating at the very top of his craft.

He's recorded at least six strikeouts in four of his five 2026 starts.

The matchup against the Miami Marlins is ideal. The Marlins enter as one of the most strikeout-prone lineups in the National League in 2026.

White Sox vs. Angels, 7:40 PM ET

Anthony Kay - Strikeouts Anthony Kay Under Apr 27 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The strongest under strikeout prop on Monday's slate is Anthony Kay.

Kay enters Monday coming off one of the worst starts of any pitcher in the American League this month: eight runs on eight hits through just 3.2 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He averages only 2.6 strikeouts per game through five 2026 appearances — the lowest mark among any qualified AL starter and nearly a full strikeout below the 3.5 threshold. He has cleared 3.5 strikeouts in only one of his five outings thus far.

The matchup against the Los Angeles Angels does not generate optimism for strikeout production either. The Angels, while not an elite lineup, have not been an easy strikeout target for command-challenged pitchers in 2026. Kay's 2026 struggles are structural, not situational — he has a walk-heavy approach that inflates pitch counts, forces him into defensive patterns, and takes strikeout opportunities away. Pitchers with elevated walk rates do not accumulate strikeouts; they accumulate baserunners.

Strikeout Prop Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What is a strikeout prop bet? A strikeout prop bet is a wager on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher will record in a given game. FanDuel Sportsbook will set an over/under line — for example, 6.5 strikeouts — and you bet whether the pitcher will go over or under that number.

How do strikeout prop bets work? Sportsbooks post a strikeout total for a starting pitcher before each game. You pick either the over (more strikeouts than the line) or the under (fewer strikeouts than the line). The bet is typically settled on the pitcher's official strikeouts recorded, regardless of how long he stays in the game.

What stats should I look at for strikeout prop bets? The most important stats to research are the pitcher's strikeouts per nine innings (K/9), strikeout rate (K%), swinging strike rate (SwStr%), pitch counts and recent strikeout totals over his last several starts. You should also look at the opposing lineup's strikeout rate, as some teams swing and miss more than others.

What is swinging strike rate and why does it matter? Swinging strike rate (SwStr%) measures how often a pitcher generates swings and misses on all pitches thrown. It is one of the strongest predictors of strikeout performance.

Can I parlay strikeout props? Yes, FanDuel allows you to combine strikeout props with other player props or game markets into a parlay.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.