Braves vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 6

In MLB action on Saturday, the Atlanta Braves take on the Seattle Mariners.

Braves vs Mariners Game Info

Atlanta Braves (64-77) vs. Seattle Mariners (73-68)

Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and ROOT Sports NW

Braves vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-142) | SEA: (+120)

ATL: (-142) | SEA: (+120) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+140) | SEA: +1.5 (-170)

ATL: -1.5 (+140) | SEA: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Braves vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hurston Waldrep (Braves) - 4-0, 1.01 ERA vs Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 4-5, 5.71 ERA

The Braves will call on Hurston Waldrep (4-0) against the Mariners and Bryce Miller (4-5). Waldrep and his team have a record of 4-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Waldrep has started three games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. The Mariners are 6-7-0 ATS in Miller's 13 starts that had a set spread. The Mariners are 1-3 in Miller's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (56%)

Braves vs Mariners Moneyline

The Braves vs Mariners moneyline has Atlanta as a -142 favorite, while Seattle is a +120 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Mariners Spread

The Braves are hosting the Mariners and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Braves are +140 to cover the runline, with the Mariners being -170.

Braves vs Mariners Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Braves-Mariners on Sept. 6, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Braves vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Braves have won in 46, or 52.3%, of the 88 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Atlanta has a record of 27-27 when favored by -142 or more this year.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 58 of their 135 opportunities.

The Braves are 60-75-0 against the spread in their 135 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners have won 45.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (17-20).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Seattle has a 7-8 record (winning 46.7% of its games).

The Mariners have played in 136 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-59-5).

The Mariners have a 56-80-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in OBP (.366), slugging percentage (.455) and total hits (145) this season. He has a .268 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 54th in slugging.

Ozzie Albies has 21 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 50 walks. He's batting .244 and slugging .373 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 110th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 137th in slugging percentage.

Albies has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .474 with a double, a triple, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Michael Harris II has collected 132 base hits, an OBP of .268 and a slugging percentage of .406 this season.

Marcell Ozuna is batting .228 with a .357 OBP and 62 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has put up 125 hits, a team-high for the Mariners. He's batting .242 and slugging .576 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 117th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 41st and he is third in slugging.

Raleigh hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez leads his team with a .464 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .262 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 67th, his on-base percentage is 107th, and he is 48th in slugging.

Josh Naylor is hitting .280 with 24 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 44 walks.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .234 with 25 doubles, 42 home runs and 38 walks.

Braves vs Mariners Head to Head

9/5/2025: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/1/2024: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/30/2024: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/29/2024: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/21/2023: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/20/2023: 7-3 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-3 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/19/2023: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/11/2022: 8-7 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-7 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/10/2022: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/9/2022: 6-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

