Braves vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 6
Odds updated as of 2:16 a.m.
In MLB action on Saturday, the Atlanta Braves take on the Seattle Mariners.
Braves vs Mariners Game Info
- Atlanta Braves (64-77) vs. Seattle Mariners (73-68)
- Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia
- Coverage: FDSSO and ROOT Sports NW
Braves vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: ATL: (-142) | SEA: (+120)
- Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+140) | SEA: +1.5 (-170)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Braves vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Hurston Waldrep (Braves) - 4-0, 1.01 ERA vs Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 4-5, 5.71 ERA
The Braves will call on Hurston Waldrep (4-0) against the Mariners and Bryce Miller (4-5). Waldrep and his team have a record of 4-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Waldrep has started three games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. The Mariners are 6-7-0 ATS in Miller's 13 starts that had a set spread. The Mariners are 1-3 in Miller's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Braves vs Mariners Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Braves win (56%)
Braves vs Mariners Moneyline
- The Braves vs Mariners moneyline has Atlanta as a -142 favorite, while Seattle is a +120 underdog on the road.
Braves vs Mariners Spread
- The Braves are hosting the Mariners and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Braves are +140 to cover the runline, with the Mariners being -170.
Braves vs Mariners Over/Under
- A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Braves-Mariners on Sept. 6, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.
Braves vs Mariners Betting Trends
- The Braves have won in 46, or 52.3%, of the 88 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Atlanta has a record of 27-27 when favored by -142 or more this year.
- The Braves' games have gone over the total in 58 of their 135 opportunities.
- The Braves are 60-75-0 against the spread in their 135 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Mariners have won 45.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (17-20).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Seattle has a 7-8 record (winning 46.7% of its games).
- The Mariners have played in 136 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-59-5).
- The Mariners have a 56-80-0 record against the spread this season.
Braves Player Leaders
- Matt Olson leads Atlanta in OBP (.366), slugging percentage (.455) and total hits (145) this season. He has a .268 batting average.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 54th in slugging.
- Ozzie Albies has 21 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 50 walks. He's batting .244 and slugging .373 with an on-base percentage of .311.
- Among qualifiers, he ranks 110th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 137th in slugging percentage.
- Albies has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .474 with a double, a triple, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.
- Michael Harris II has collected 132 base hits, an OBP of .268 and a slugging percentage of .406 this season.
- Marcell Ozuna is batting .228 with a .357 OBP and 62 RBI for Atlanta this season.
Mariners Player Leaders
- Cal Raleigh has put up 125 hits, a team-high for the Mariners. He's batting .242 and slugging .576 with an on-base percentage of .351.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 117th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 41st and he is third in slugging.
- Raleigh hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs.
- Julio Rodriguez leads his team with a .464 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .262 with an on-base percentage of .314.
- Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 67th, his on-base percentage is 107th, and he is 48th in slugging.
- Josh Naylor is hitting .280 with 24 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 44 walks.
- Eugenio Suarez is batting .234 with 25 doubles, 42 home runs and 38 walks.
Braves vs Mariners Head to Head
- 9/5/2025: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 5/1/2024: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)
- 4/30/2024: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 4/29/2024: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 5/21/2023: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 5/20/2023: 7-3 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 5/19/2023: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 9/11/2022: 8-7 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 9/10/2022: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 9/9/2022: 6-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
