Padres vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 6

Odds updated as of 2:16 a.m.

The San Diego Padres are among the MLB squads in action on Saturday, versus the Colorado Rockies.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Padres vs Rockies Game Info

San Diego Padres (76-65) vs. Colorado Rockies (40-101)

Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and SDPA

Padres vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-190) | COL: (+160)

SD: (-190) | COL: (+160) Spread: SD: -1.5 (-137) | COL: +1.5 (+114)

SD: -1.5 (-137) | COL: +1.5 (+114) Total: 12 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Padres vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs McCade Brown (Rockies) - 0-2, 8.22 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Randy Vasquez to the mound, while McCade Brown (0-2) will take the ball for the Rockies. Vasquez did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. Brown has started two games with set spreads, and the Rockies went 1-1-0. The Rockies were the underdog on the moneyline for two Brown starts this season -- they lost both.

Padres vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (66.8%)

Padres vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Padres vs. Rockies reveal San Diego as the favorite (-190) and Colorado as the underdog (+160) despite being the home team.

Padres vs Rockies Spread

The Padres are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Padres are -137 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being +114.

Padres vs Rockies Over/Under

An over/under of 12 has been set for Padres-Rockies on Sept. 6, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Padres have won in 43, or 58.9%, of the 73 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

San Diego has a record of 9-5 when favored by -190 or more this year.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 61 of their 139 opportunities.

The Padres are 75-64-0 against the spread in their 139 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog 133 total times this season. They've finished 36-97 in those games.

Colorado has gone 22-74 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer (22.9%).

The Rockies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 59 times this season for a 59-74-4 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have put together a 57-80-0 record ATS this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .261 with 27 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 82 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .367 while slugging .429.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 71st in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging.

Tatis will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Manny Machado leads San Diego with 153 hits. He is batting .281 this season and has 54 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .342.

He ranks 23rd in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging in the major leagues.

Luis Arraez leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.391) powered by 40 extra-base hits.

Ramon Laureano has 22 home runs, 70 RBI and a batting average of .300 this season.

Laureano has hit safely in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .316 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and nine RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has accumulated an on-base percentage of .331, a slugging percentage of .538, and has 132 hits, all club-bests for the Rockies (while batting .285).

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 73rd, and he is 10th in slugging.

Goodman hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .526 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and 10 RBIs.

Mickey Moniak is hitting .266 with 17 doubles, eight triples, 18 home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .501 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Jordan Beck has racked up an on-base percentage of .331, a team-best for the Rockies.

Brenton Doyle has 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 29 walks while batting .247.

Padres vs Rockies Head to Head

9/5/2025: 3-0 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-0 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/11/2025: 9-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

9-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 5/10/2025: 21-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

21-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/9/2025: 13-9 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

13-9 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/13/2025: 6-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/12/2025: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/11/2025: 8-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/18/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/17/2024: 8-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/16/2024: 7-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!