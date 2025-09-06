Cardinals vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 6

Odds updated as of 2:16 a.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the St. Louis Cardinals take on the San Francisco Giants.

Cardinals vs Giants Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (70-72) vs. San Francisco Giants (72-69)

Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FOX

Cardinals vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-116) | SF: (-102)

STL: (-116) | SF: (-102) Spread: STL: +1.5 (-192) | SF: -1.5 (+158)

STL: +1.5 (-192) | SF: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Cardinals vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 6-13, 5.37 ERA vs Justin Verlander (Giants) - 3-10, 4.29 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Andre Pallante (6-13) to the mound, while Justin Verlander (3-10) will take the ball for the Giants. Pallante and his team have a record of 13-14-0 against the spread when he starts. When Pallante starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-6. The Giants have a 7-17-0 ATS record in Verlander's 24 starts with a set spread. The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline in 11 of Verlander's starts this season, and they went 3-8 in those matchups.

Cardinals vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (51.9%)

Cardinals vs Giants Moneyline

St. Louis is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -102 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Giants Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cardinals. The Giants are +158 to cover, while the Cardinals are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cardinals vs Giants Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Cardinals-Giants on Sept. 6, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Cardinals vs Giants Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been chosen as favorites in 62 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (50%) in those games.

St. Louis has a record of 27-29 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 71 of their 136 opportunities.

The Cardinals are 69-67-0 against the spread in their 136 games that had a posted line this season.

The Giants have won 26 of the 55 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (47.3%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, San Francisco has a record of 21-25 (45.7%).

The Giants have played in 140 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-66-7).

The Giants have a 65-75-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.4% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Masyn Winn has 27 doubles, nine home runs and 33 walks while batting .253. He has an on-base percentage of .309 and a slugging percentage of .365.

He is 88th in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage, and 140th in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Lars Nootbaar is hitting .240 with 22 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 55 walks. He's slugging .383 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 118th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 127th in slugging percentage.

Ivan Herrera has collected 89 base hits, an OBP of .366 and a slugging percentage of .452 this season.

Victor Scott II is batting .225 with a .314 OBP and 36 RBI for St. Louis this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has 140 hits with a .381 on-base percentage, leading the Giants in both statistics. He's batting .264 and slugging .496.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 62nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 20th in slugging.

Devers hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .391 with a double, four home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .267 with 30 doubles, 11 triples, seven home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .414 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 52nd, his on-base percentage is 76th, and he is 92nd in slugging.

Willy Adames is hitting .230 with 18 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 66 walks.

Heliot Ramos leads his team with a .404 slugging percentage.

Cardinals vs Giants Head to Head

9/5/2025: 8-2 SF (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-2 SF (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/29/2024: 6-1 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-1 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/28/2024: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/27/2024: 6-3 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-3 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/23/2024: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/22/2024: 9-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/20/2024: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/14/2023: 8-5 SF (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-5 SF (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/13/2023: 11-3 SF (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-3 SF (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/12/2023: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

