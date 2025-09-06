Rangers vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 6

Odds updated as of 2:15 a.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros.

Rangers vs Astros Game Info

Texas Rangers (73-69) vs. Houston Astros (77-65)

Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: FOX

Rangers vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-116) | HOU: (-102)

TEX: (-116) | HOU: (-102) Spread: TEX: +1.5 (-192) | HOU: -1.5 (+158)

TEX: +1.5 (-192) | HOU: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Rangers vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 11-6, 2.69 ERA vs Hunter Brown (Astros) - 10-7, 2.34 ERA

The Rangers will give the nod to Jacob deGrom (11-6) against the Astros and Hunter Brown (10-7). deGrom and his team are 11-15-0 ATS this season when he starts. deGrom's team has a record of 14-9 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Astros have a 15-12-0 record against the spread in Brown's starts. The Astros have been the moneyline underdog in six of Brown's starts this season, and they went 4-2 in those games.

Rangers vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (51%)

Rangers vs Astros Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Astros, Texas is the favorite at -116, and Houston is -102 playing on the road.

Rangers vs Astros Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rangers. The Astros are +158 to cover, while the Rangers are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rangers vs Astros Over/Under

The over/under for Rangers-Astros on Sept. 6 is 8. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Rangers vs Astros Betting Trends

The Rangers have won in 45, or 65.2%, of the 69 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Texas has won 43 of 65 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in 62 of their 141 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 141 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 76-65-0 against the spread.

The Astros have won 56.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (27-21).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Houston has a record of 22-16 (57.9%).

The Astros have played in 141 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-73-4).

The Astros have put together a 69-72-0 record against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford is batting .250 with 24 doubles, 21 home runs and 62 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .343 and a slugging percentage of .444.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 94th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 71st in slugging.

Langford will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Josh Smith has hit nine homers this season while driving in 33 runs. He's batting .253 this season and slugging .371 with an on-base percentage of .334.

He is 88th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 138th in slugging in the major leagues.

Josh Jung is batting .255 with a .396 slugging percentage and 53 RBI this year.

Jake Burger has 13 home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .243 this season.

Burger takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with a triple, a home run, a walk and six RBIs.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has a .449 slugging percentage, which paces the Astros. He's batting .268 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 48th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 70th and he is 61st in slugging.

Jeremy Pena leads his team with 134 hits and a .364 OBP. He has a batting average of .304 while slugging .474.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is fifth in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Yainer Diaz has 19 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 20 walks while batting .250.

Carlos Correa has 24 doubles, 11 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .277.

Rangers vs Astros Head to Head

9/5/2025: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/13/2025: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/12/2025: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/11/2025: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-3 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/18/2025: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/17/2025: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/16/2025: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/15/2025: 1-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

1-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/7/2024: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/6/2024: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

