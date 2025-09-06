Twins vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 6

Odds updated as of 2:16 a.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the Minnesota Twins are playing the Kansas City Royals.

Twins vs Royals Game Info

Minnesota Twins (62-79) vs. Kansas City Royals (72-69)

Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FOX

Twins vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-116) | KC: (-102)

MIN: (-116) | KC: (-102) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+140) | KC: +1.5 (-170)

MIN: -1.5 (+140) | KC: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Twins vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 13-7, 3.08 ERA vs Stephen Kolek (Royals) - 4-5, 3.99 ERA

The Twins will give the ball to Joe Ryan (13-7, 3.08 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Stephen Kolek (4-5, 3.99 ERA). Ryan's team is 12-13-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Ryan's team has been victorious in 55% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 11-9. The Royals have gone 10-5-0 against the spread when Kolek starts. The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline in eight of Kolek's starts this season, and they went 3-5 in those matchups.

Twins vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (54.8%)

Twins vs Royals Moneyline

The Twins vs Royals moneyline has Minnesota as a -116 favorite, while Kansas City is a -102 underdog at home.

Twins vs Royals Spread

The Twins are at the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+140 to cover) on the runline. Kansas City is -170 to cover.

Twins vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for Twins-Royals on Sept. 6 is 8.5. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Twins vs Royals Betting Trends

The Twins have been victorious in 39, or 48.1%, of the 81 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Minnesota has been victorious 34 times in 68 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Twins' games have gone over the total in 64 of their 136 opportunities.

The Twins have an against the spread record of 66-70-0 in 136 games with a line this season.

The Royals are 36-42 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.2% of those games).

Kansas City is 27-40 (winning 40.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Royals have combined with opponents to go over the total 58 times this season for a 58-79-2 record against the over/under.

The Royals have a 69-70-0 record against the spread this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in total hits (112) this season while batting .271 with 53 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .330 and a slugging percentage of .553.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is sixth in slugging.

Trevor Larnach has an OPS of .743, fueled by an OBP of .329 and a team-best slugging percentage of .413 this season. He's batting .258.

Among all qualified, he is 81st in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging percentage.

Larnach has picked up a hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .432 with two doubles, three walks and five RBIs.

Brooks Lee has 102 hits this season and has a slash line of .243/.292/.381.

Ryan Jeffers leads Minnesota in OBP (.353) this season, fueled by 101 hits.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has a slugging percentage of .503 and has 160 hits, both team-best numbers for the Royals. He's batting .294 and with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, he is 11th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Maikel Garcia leads his team with a .357 OBP. He has a batting average of .294 while slugging .472.

His batting average is 11th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 26th, and he is 38th in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .260 with 23 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 43 walks.

Salvador Perez is batting .238 with 33 doubles, 24 home runs and 23 walks.

Twins vs Royals Head to Head

9/5/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/10/2025: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/9/2025: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/8/2025: 9-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/25/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/24/2025: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/23/2025: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/10/2025: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/9/2025: 4-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/8/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

