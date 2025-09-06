Twins vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 6
Odds updated as of 2:16 a.m.
On Saturday in MLB, the Minnesota Twins are playing the Kansas City Royals.
Twins vs Royals Game Info
- Minnesota Twins (62-79) vs. Kansas City Royals (72-69)
- Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- Coverage: FOX
Twins vs Royals Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: MIN: (-116) | KC: (-102)
- Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+140) | KC: +1.5 (-170)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)
Twins vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 13-7, 3.08 ERA vs Stephen Kolek (Royals) - 4-5, 3.99 ERA
The Twins will give the ball to Joe Ryan (13-7, 3.08 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Stephen Kolek (4-5, 3.99 ERA). Ryan's team is 12-13-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Ryan's team has been victorious in 55% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 11-9. The Royals have gone 10-5-0 against the spread when Kolek starts. The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline in eight of Kolek's starts this season, and they went 3-5 in those matchups.
Twins vs Royals Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Twins win (54.8%)
Twins vs Royals Moneyline
- The Twins vs Royals moneyline has Minnesota as a -116 favorite, while Kansas City is a -102 underdog at home.
Twins vs Royals Spread
- The Twins are at the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+140 to cover) on the runline. Kansas City is -170 to cover.
Twins vs Royals Over/Under
- The over/under for Twins-Royals on Sept. 6 is 8.5. The over is -100, and the under is -122.
Twins vs Royals Betting Trends
- The Twins have been victorious in 39, or 48.1%, of the 81 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season Minnesota has been victorious 34 times in 68 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.
- The Twins' games have gone over the total in 64 of their 136 opportunities.
- The Twins have an against the spread record of 66-70-0 in 136 games with a line this season.
- The Royals are 36-42 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.2% of those games).
- Kansas City is 27-40 (winning 40.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.
- The Royals have combined with opponents to go over the total 58 times this season for a 58-79-2 record against the over/under.
- The Royals have a 69-70-0 record against the spread this season.
Twins Player Leaders
- Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in total hits (112) this season while batting .271 with 53 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .330 and a slugging percentage of .553.
- Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is sixth in slugging.
- Trevor Larnach has an OPS of .743, fueled by an OBP of .329 and a team-best slugging percentage of .413 this season. He's batting .258.
- Among all qualified, he is 81st in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging percentage.
- Larnach has picked up a hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .432 with two doubles, three walks and five RBIs.
- Brooks Lee has 102 hits this season and has a slash line of .243/.292/.381.
- Ryan Jeffers leads Minnesota in OBP (.353) this season, fueled by 101 hits.
Royals Player Leaders
- Bobby Witt Jr. has a slugging percentage of .503 and has 160 hits, both team-best numbers for the Royals. He's batting .294 and with an on-base percentage of .352.
- Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, he is 11th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.
- Maikel Garcia leads his team with a .357 OBP. He has a batting average of .294 while slugging .472.
- His batting average is 11th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 26th, and he is 38th in slugging.
- Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .260 with 23 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 43 walks.
- Salvador Perez is batting .238 with 33 doubles, 24 home runs and 23 walks.
Twins vs Royals Head to Head
- 9/5/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 8/10/2025: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 8/9/2025: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 8/8/2025: 9-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 5/25/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/24/2025: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 5/23/2025: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 4/10/2025: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 4/9/2025: 4-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/8/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
