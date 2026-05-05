Tigers vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 5

Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.

The Detroit Tigers are among the MLB squads playing on Tuesday, versus the Boston Red Sox.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Tigers vs Red Sox Game Info

Detroit Tigers (18-18) vs. Boston Red Sox (14-21)

Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and NESN

Tigers vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-180) | BOS: (+152)

DET: (-180) | BOS: (+152) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+114) | BOS: +1.5 (-137)

DET: -1.5 (+114) | BOS: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Tigers vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Tigers) - 2-1, 3.35 ERA vs Jovani Moran (Red Sox) - 0-0, 2.33 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Framber Valdez (2-1) to the mound, while Jovani Moran will take the ball for the Red Sox. When Valdez starts, his team is 5-2-0 against the spread this season. Valdez's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-2. Moran and his team were underdogs on the moneyline in every game he pitched a season ago.

Tigers vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (65%)

Tigers vs Red Sox Moneyline

The Tigers vs Red Sox moneyline has Detroit as a -180 favorite, while Boston is a +152 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-137 to cover), and Detroit is +114 to cover the runline.

The Tigers-Red Sox game on May 5 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -112 and the under at -108.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Tigers have been victorious in 13, or 56.5%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Detroit has been listed as a favorite of -180 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 17 of their 36 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have an against the spread record of 19-17-0 in 36 games with a line this season.

The Red Sox have won 27.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (3-8).

Boston has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +152 or longer.

The Red Sox have played in 35 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-17-1).

The Red Sox have covered only 31.4% of their games this season, going 11-24-0 ATS.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle leads Detroit with an OBP of .407, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .477. He's batting .315 on the season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 15th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

McGonigle has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with three walks and four RBIs.

Riley Greene has nine doubles, four home runs and 21 walks. He's batting .289 and slugging .453 with an on-base percentage of .389.

He ranks 36th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Dillon Dingler leads Detroit with 27 hits. He is batting .257 this season and 13 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Dingler has logged a hit or more in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs.

Gleyber Torres has been key for Detroit with 30 hits, an OBP of .389 plus a slugging percentage of .328.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has accumulated a slugging percentage of .453, a team-best for the Red Sox. He's batting .297 with an on-base percentage of .379.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 30th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.

Willson Contreras paces his team with 33 hits and a .381 OBP. He has a batting average of .270 while slugging .475.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 53rd, his on-base percentage is 27th, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Jarren Duran is batting .203 with five doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

Caleb Durbin is hitting .165 with six doubles, a home run and 11 walks.

Tigers vs Red Sox Head to Head

5/4/2026: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/20/2026: 8-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/19/2026: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-2 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/18/2026: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/17/2026: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/28/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/27/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/26/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/14/2025: 6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 5/13/2025: 10-9 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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