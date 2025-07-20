Tigers vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 20

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Detroit Tigers facing the Texas Rangers.

Tigers vs Rangers Game Info

Detroit Tigers (59-40) vs. Texas Rangers (50-49)

Date: Sunday, July 20, 2025

Sunday, July 20, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: ESPN

Tigers vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-200) | TEX: (+168)

DET: (-200) | TEX: (+168) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-110) | TEX: +1.5 (-110)

DET: -1.5 (-110) | TEX: +1.5 (-110) Total: 7 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tigers vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 10-3, 2.23 ERA vs Jake Latz (Rangers) - 1-0, 3.00 ERA

The probable pitchers are Tarik Skubal (10-3) for the Tigers and Jake Latz (1-0) for the Rangers. Skubal's team is 10-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Skubal's team is 12-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Latz has started only one game with a set spread, which the Rangers covered. The Rangers were the underdog on the moneyline for one Latz start this season -- they won.

Tigers vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (50.4%)

Tigers vs Rangers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. Rangers reveal Detroit as the favorite (-200) and Texas as the underdog (+168) despite being the home team.

Tigers vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are +1.5 on the run line against the Tigers. The Rangers are -110 to cover, and the Tigers are -110.

Tigers vs Rangers Over/Under

The Tigers-Rangers game on July 20 has been given an over/under of 7 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Tigers vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 39 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Detroit has been victorious 11 times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -200 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 45 of their 93 opportunities.

In 93 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 48-45-0 against the spread.

The Rangers have won 18 of the 50 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (36%).

Texas has played as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.

The Rangers have played in 98 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-59-1).

The Rangers have put together a 52-46-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.1% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.543) and total hits (105) this season. He's batting .281 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 75th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit in OBP (.384) this season, fueled by 84 hits. He's batting .275 while slugging .416.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 45th, his on-base percentage seventh, and his slugging percentage 87th.

Spencer Torkelson has collected 78 base hits, an OBP of .338 and a slugging percentage of .485 this season.

Zach McKinstry has eight home runs, 31 RBI and a batting average of .279 this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .234. He's slugging .370 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 129th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and 134th in slugging percentage.

Josh Smith has a .352 OBP while slugging .411. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .275.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 93rd in slugging.

Corey Seager is batting .265 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 38 walks.

Adolis Garcia has 19 doubles, 13 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .232.

Tigers vs Rangers Head to Head

7/19/2025: 4-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/18/2025: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/11/2025: 6-1 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-1 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/10/2025: 10-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

10-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/9/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 6/5/2024: 9-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/4/2024: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/3/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/18/2024: 9-7 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-7 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/17/2024: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

