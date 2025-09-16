Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart: Week 3

Whether you're seeking the best fantasy football waiver wire additions or perfecting your weekly fantasy football rankings, improving your fantasy teams should always be the goal.

Another way to get better, of course, is via the trade market.

The best trades are fair trades for both sides, but valuing players on our own rosters can be tricky.

To help, each week, we'll be offering up our updated trade values to help you figure out whether or not you should send or accept a trade.

And I'm not talking about consensus rankings. These values come straight from the models of numberFire's rest-of-season fantasy football projections (and account for positional scarcity).

So, keep in mind that these are entirely based on rest-of-season, game-by-game projections rather than gut feel or optimistic upside.

Players with defined roles can have more value than players who are waiting for their opportunity. The algorithms are here to remind us of that.

Final reminder: these are math-based values from numberFire's projections system to help us make optimal decisions stemming from what is most likely to occur.

With all that said, here is how numberFire's algorithms value players for the rest of the season in a 12-team league.

Week 3 Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart

Name Team Pos Standard Half-PPR PPR Christian McCaffrey SF RB 57 60 61 Ja'Marr Chase CIN WR 41 49 55 Jahmyr Gibbs DET RB 53 51 51 Saquon Barkley PHI RB 61 55 50 De'Von Achane MIA RB 48 48 48 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET WR 32 38 43 Bijan Robinson ATL RB 44 42 39 View Full Table ChevronDown

