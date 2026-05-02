Tigers vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 2

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the Detroit Tigers facing the Texas Rangers.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game.

Tigers vs Rangers Game Info

Detroit Tigers (16-17) vs. Texas Rangers (16-16)

Date: Saturday, May 2, 2026

Saturday, May 2, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FOX

Tigers vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-130) | TEX: (+110)

DET: (-130) | TEX: (+110) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+158) | TEX: +1.5 (-192)

DET: -1.5 (+158) | TEX: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Tigers vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero (Tigers) - 1-2, 4.00 ERA vs Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 1-2, 3.37 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Keider Montero (1-2, 4.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Kumar Rocker (1-2, 3.37 ERA). Montero and his team are 3-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Montero's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-2. The Rangers have a 3-2-0 ATS record in Rocker's five starts with a set spread. The Rangers were the moneyline underdog for two Rocker starts this season -- they lost both.

Tigers vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (52.6%)

Tigers vs Rangers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. Rangers reveal Detroit as the favorite (-130) and Texas as the underdog (+110) on the road.

Tigers vs Rangers Spread

The Tigers are hosting the Rangers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+158 to cover) on the runline. Texas is -192 to cover.

Tigers vs Rangers Over/Under

Tigers versus Rangers on May 2 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -102 and the under set at -120.

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Tigers vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 11 wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Detroit has been victorious nine times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 16 of their 33 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 33 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 16-17-0 against the spread.

The Rangers have won nine of the 19 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (47.4%).

Texas has a 3-6 record (winning just 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Rangers have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times this season for a 13-17-2 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have an 18-14-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.2% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has 38 hits and an OBP of .411 to go with a slugging percentage of .488. All three of those stats lead Detroit hitters this season. He has a .314 batting average, as well.

He is 16th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging among qualifying batters in the majors.

Riley Greene is batting .291 with eight doubles, four home runs and 20 walks, while slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .394.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 35th, his on-base percentage 16th, and his slugging percentage 51st.

Gleyber Torres is batting .246 with a .316 slugging percentage and 10 RBI this year.

Dillon Dingler has been key for Detroit with 24 hits, an OBP of .324 plus a slugging percentage of .464.

Dingler heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has racked up a team-best OBP (.381), while leading the Rangers in hits (34). He's batting .321 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 11th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Jung takes a 10-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .378 with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and 11 RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo paces his team with a .468 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .302 with an on-base percentage of .378.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage.

Corey Seager is hitting .211 with six doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.

Evan Carter is batting .185 with four doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

Tigers vs Rangers Head to Head

5/1/2026: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/20/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/19/2025: 4-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/18/2025: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/11/2025: 6-1 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-1 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/10/2025: 10-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

10-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/9/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 6/5/2024: 9-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/4/2024: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/3/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

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