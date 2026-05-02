Braves vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 2

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

The Atlanta Braves are among the MLB squads playing on Saturday, up against the Colorado Rockies.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Rockies Game Info

Atlanta Braves (23-10) vs. Colorado Rockies (14-19)

Date: Saturday, May 2, 2026

Saturday, May 2, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and BravesVsn

Braves vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-176) | COL: (+148)

ATL: (-176) | COL: (+148) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-114) | COL: +1.5 (-105)

ATL: -1.5 (-114) | COL: +1.5 (-105) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Braves vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 5-1, 2.31 ERA vs Brennan Bernardino (Rockies) - 2-0, 0.71 ERA

The probable pitchers are Chris Sale (5-1) for the Braves and Brennan Bernardino (2-0) for the Rockies. Sale and his team are 5-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Sale's team has a record of 4-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Bernardino has started just one game with a set spread, which the Rockies covered. The Rockies were the underdog on the moneyline for one Bernardino start this season -- they lost.

Braves vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (70.6%)

Braves vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +148 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -176 favorite on the road.

Braves vs Rockies Spread

The Braves are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Braves are -114 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being -105.

Braves vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for Braves-Rockies on May 2 is 10.5. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 21, or 72.4%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Atlanta has not lost in four games this year when favored by -176 or better on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 14 of their 33 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves have posted a record of 22-11-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have won 42.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (14-19).

Colorado is 6-14 (winning only 30% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +148 or longer.

The Rockies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 33 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 14 of those games (14-19-0).

The Rockies are 20-13-0 against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 38 hits and an OBP of .378 this season. He has a .297 batting average and a slugging percentage of .633.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 29th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Ozzie Albies has hit seven homers this season while driving in 20 runs. He's batting .320 this season and slugging .539 with an on-base percentage of .369.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 12th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Albies takes a 13-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 games he is batting .410 with four doubles, three home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.

Drake Baldwin has collected 40 base hits, an OBP of .377 and a slugging percentage of .485 this season.

Michael Harris II has been key for Atlanta with 33 hits, an OBP of .358 plus a slugging percentage of .569.

Rockies Player Leaders

Mickey Moniak has accumulated 30 hits, a team-best for the Rockies. He's batting .319 and slugging .670 with an on-base percentage of .363.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is fourth in slugging.

Moniak heads into this game on a 15-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .385 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

T.J. Rumfield is hitting .263 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 90th in slugging.

Hunter Goodman is batting .257 with seven doubles, nine home runs and nine walks.

Troy Johnston paces his team with a .376 on-base percentage, and has a club-best .460 slugging percentage.

Braves vs Rockies Head to Head

5/1/2026: 8-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

8-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/15/2025: 10-1 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

10-1 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 6/14/2025: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 6/13/2025: 12-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

12-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 4/30/2025: 2-1 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -280, Underdog Moneyline: +230)

2-1 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -280, Underdog Moneyline: +230) 4/29/2025: 8-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/28/2025: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/5/2024: 3-1 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

3-1 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/4/2024: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/3/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

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