Giants vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 2

Odds updated as of 4:13 p.m.

The San Francisco Giants versus the Tampa Bay Rays is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Giants vs Rays Game Info

San Francisco Giants (13-19) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (19-12)

Date: Saturday, May 2, 2026

Saturday, May 2, 2026 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-118) | TB: (+100)

SF: (-118) | TB: (+100) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+146) | TB: +1.5 (-178)

SF: -1.5 (+146) | TB: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Giants vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp (Giants) - 5-1, 2.55 ERA vs Griffin Jax (Rays) - 1-2, 6.35 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Landen Roupp (5-1) to the mound, while Griffin Jax (1-2) will take the ball for the Rays. Roupp's team is 4-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Roupp's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Jax has started only one game with a set spread, which the Rays covered. The Rays have always been the moneyline underdog when Jax starts this season.

Giants vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (55.8%)

Giants vs Rays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Rays, San Francisco is the favorite at -118, and Tampa Bay is +100 playing at home.

Giants vs Rays Spread

The Giants are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Rays. The Giants are +146 to cover the spread, while the Rays are -178.

Giants vs Rays Over/Under

The over/under for the Giants versus Rays game on May 2 has been set at 7.5, with -108 odds on the over and -112 odds on the under.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Rays Betting Trends

The Giants have been favorites in 10 games this season and have come away with the win five times (50%) in those contests.

San Francisco has a record of 3-3 when favored by -118 or more this year.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 14 of their 32 opportunities.

In 32 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 13-19-0 against the spread.

The Rays have won 57.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (8-6).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer, Tampa Bay has a record of 6-3 (66.7%).

In the 30 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-13-0).

The Rays have put together a 19-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .700, fueled by an OBP of .331 and a team-best slugging percentage of .369 this season. He has a .303 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage, and 123rd in slugging.

Arraez has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .298 with eight doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks, while slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him 28th, his on-base percentage 74th, and his slugging percentage 65th.

Lee heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a triple, a walk and an RBI.

Casey Schmitt leads San Francisco with 29 hits and an OBP of .352 this season.

Schmitt has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a triple, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Matt Chapman has been key for San Francisco with 32 hits, an OBP of .343 plus a slugging percentage of .352.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has an on-base percentage of .422 and a slugging percentage of .504. Both lead the Rays. He's batting .333.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is fourth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Diaz hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Junior Caminero's 31 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .258 while slugging .508 with an on-base percentage of .328.

His batting average is 73rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 96th, and he is 30th in slugging.

Jonathan Aranda is batting .218 with four doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.

Chandler Simpson is batting .314 with a double, two triples and seven walks.

Giants vs Rays Head to Head

5/1/2026: 3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/17/2025: 7-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/16/2025: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/15/2025: 7-6 TB (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-6 TB (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/14/2024: 9-4 TB (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

9-4 TB (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/13/2024: 11-2 SF (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

11-2 SF (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/12/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/16/2023: 6-1 TB (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-1 TB (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/15/2023: 7-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/14/2023: 10-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

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