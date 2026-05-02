Dodgers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 2

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (20-12) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (19-13)

Date: Saturday, May 2, 2026

Saturday, May 2, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FOX

Dodgers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-176) | STL: (+148)

LAD: (-176) | STL: (+148) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-102) | STL: +1.5 (-118)

LAD: -1.5 (-102) | STL: +1.5 (-118) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Dodgers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki (Dodgers) - 1-2, 6.35 ERA vs Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 1-2, 2.97 ERA

The probable pitchers are Roki Sasaki (1-2) for the Dodgers and Michael McGreevy (1-2) for the Cardinals. When Sasaki starts, his team is 2-3-0 against the spread this season. Sasaki's team has a record of 2-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When McGreevy starts, the Cardinals have gone 4-2-0 against the spread. The Cardinals are 2-3 in McGreevy's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (52.7%)

Dodgers vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Dodgers, St. Louis is the underdog at +148, and Los Angeles is -176 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Cardinals are -118 to cover, and the Dodgers are -102.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Dodgers-Cardinals on May 2, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (62.5%) in those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 13-9 when favored by -176 or more this year.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 15 of their 32 opportunities.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 15-17-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals are 17-12 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 58.6% of those games).

St. Louis has played as a moneyline underdog of +148 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Cardinals have played in 32 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-13-1).

The Cardinals are 20-12-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .509, fueled by 12 extra-base hits. He has a .319 batting average and an on-base percentage of .362.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 14th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.

Pages has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Max Muncy leads Los Angeles with 30 hits. He is batting .288 this season and has 14 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .596 with an on-base percentage of .378.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 37th, his on-base percentage 28th, and his slugging percentage seventh.

Muncy heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .267 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .392 this season while batting .261 with 23 walks and 21 runs scored.

Freddie Freeman has been key for Los Angeles with 32 hits, an OBP of .333 plus a slugging percentage of .417.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson is batting .279 with eight doubles, five home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Including all qualified players in the big leagues, he is 47th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Burleson hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .450 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.

Jordan Walker leads his team with 37 hits and has a club-best .583 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .308 with an on-base percentage of .373.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is ninth in slugging.

JJ Wetherholt is hitting .246 with five doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Ivan Herrera paces his team with a .419 OBP.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Head to Head

5/1/2026: 7-2 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

7-2 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/6/2025: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/5/2025: 12-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

12-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/4/2025: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/8/2025: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/7/2025: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/6/2025: 5-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/18/2024: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/17/2024: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/16/2024: 7-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

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