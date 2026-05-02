Brewers vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 2

Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Milwaukee Brewers playing the Washington Nationals.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Nationals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (17-14) vs. Washington Nationals (15-18)

Date: Saturday, May 2, 2026

Saturday, May 2, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and Brewers.TV

Brewers vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-134) | WSH: (+114)

MIL: (-134) | WSH: (+114) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+132) | WSH: +1.5 (-160)

MIL: -1.5 (+132) | WSH: +1.5 (-160) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison (Brewers) - 2-1, 2.28 ERA vs Foster Griffin (Nationals) - 3-0, 2.67 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Kyle Harrison (2-1) to the mound, while Foster Griffin (3-0) will take the ball for the Nationals. When Harrison starts, his team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season. Harrison's team has a record of 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Griffin starts, the Nationals have gone 4-2-0 against the spread. The Nationals have a 5-1 record in Griffin's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (63.5%)

Brewers vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +114 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -134 favorite despite being on the road.

Brewers vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Brewers. The Nationals are -160 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are +132.

Brewers vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for the Brewers versus Nationals contest on May 2 has been set at 7.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with 12 wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 5-5 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -134 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 17 of 31 chances this season.

The Brewers are 19-12-0 against the spread in their 31 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have gone 15-17 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.9% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, Washington has a 13-14 record (winning 48.1% of its games).

The Nationals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 33 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 21 of those games (21-10-2).

The Nationals have put together an 18-15-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee with 31 hits and an OBP of .421 this season. He has a .290 batting average and a slugging percentage of .495.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 34th in slugging.

Turang hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with three doubles, four walks and two RBIs.

William Contreras has hit three homers this season while driving in 23 runs. He's batting .302 this season and slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .372.

His batting average ranks 23rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 36th, and his slugging percentage 64th.

Contreras takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .524 with a double, a home run, two walks and nine RBIs.

Jake Bauers has collected 26 base hits, an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .447 this season.

Sal Frelick has three home runs, nine RBI and a batting average of .211 this season.

Frelick heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with two home runs, a walk and two RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood is hitting .230 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .524 with an on-base percentage of .390.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 124th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is 26th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams' 32 hits and .400 OBP both pace his team. He has a batting average of .288 while slugging .541.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 37th, his on-base percentage is 13th, and he is 20th in slugging.

Daylen Lile has a team-high .389 slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia has six doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks while batting .243.

Brewers vs Nationals Head to Head

5/1/2026: 6-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/12/2026: 8-6 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-6 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/11/2026: 3-1 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-1 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/10/2026: 7-3 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

7-3 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/3/2025: 14-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

14-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/2/2025: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162) 8/1/2025: 16-9 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

16-9 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/13/2025: 8-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

8-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 7/12/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 7/11/2025: 8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

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