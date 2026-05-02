NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 2

There is no shortage of excitement on today's NBA Playoff schedule, including the Philadelphia 76ers squaring off against the Boston Celtics.

Read our betting odds preview below for analysis of all the important matchups in the NBA today.

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Celtics (77.30% win probability)

Celtics (77.30% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-7.5)

Celtics (-7.5) Total: 205.5

205.5 Moneyline: Celtics -230, 76ers +190

Celtics -230, 76ers +190 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Bet on Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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