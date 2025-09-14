Tigers vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 14

Odds updated as of 12:18 a.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Detroit Tigers are up against the Miami Marlins.

Tigers vs Marlins Game Info

Detroit Tigers (84-65) vs. Miami Marlins (70-79)

Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025

Sunday, September 14, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and FDSDET

Tigers vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-138) | MIA: (+118)

DET: (-138) | MIA: (+118) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+116) | MIA: +1.5 (-140)

DET: -1.5 (+116) | MIA: +1.5 (-140) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Tigers vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero (Tigers) - 4-3, 4.60 ERA vs Adam Mazur (Marlins) - 0-3, 6.30 ERA

The probable starters are Keider Montero (4-3) for the Tigers and Adam Mazur (0-3) for the Marlins. Montero's team is 5-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Montero's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Mazur starts, the Marlins have gone 1-3-0 against the spread. The Marlins have a 1-2 record in Mazur's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (54.9%)

Tigers vs Marlins Moneyline

Detroit is a -138 favorite on the moneyline, while Miami is a +118 underdog at home.

Tigers vs Marlins Spread

The Tigers are at the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+116 to cover) on the runline. Miami is -140 to cover.

Tigers vs Marlins Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Tigers-Marlins on Sept. 14, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Tigers vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in 96 games this year and have walked away with the win 57 times (59.4%) in those games.

This season Detroit has been victorious 41 times in 63 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 74 of 143 chances this season.

The Tigers have an against the spread record of 68-75-0 in 143 games with a line this season.

The Marlins have put together a 56-62 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.5% of those games).

Miami is 38-43 (winning 46.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

The Marlins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 145 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 72 of those games (72-72-1).

The Marlins have gone 83-62-0 ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit in OBP (.363) this season, fueled by 124 hits. He has a .256 batting average and a slugging percentage of .393.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 83rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 111th in slugging.

Riley Greene has 148 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .510, both of which rank first among Detroit hitters this season. He's batting .267 with an on-base percentage of .321.

He ranks 42nd in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Spencer Torkelson is batting .236 with a .452 slugging percentage and 72 RBI this year.

Zach McKinstry has been key for Detroit with 111 hits, an OBP of .339 plus a slugging percentage of .443.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is batting .250 with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .373 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 91st, his on-base percentage is 101st, and he is 131st in slugging.

Xavier Edwards paces his team with a .339 on-base percentage, and has a club-leading .353 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .280.

His batting average is 21st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 139th in slugging.

Agustin Ramirez has put up 112 hits, a team-best for the Marlins.

Eric Wagaman is batting .246 with 27 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 32 walks.

Tigers vs Marlins Head to Head

9/13/2025: 6-4 MIA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 MIA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/12/2025: 8-2 MIA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

8-2 MIA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/15/2024: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-0 MIA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/14/2024: 1-0 MIA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

1-0 MIA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/13/2024: 6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/30/2023: 8-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/29/2023: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-0 DET (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/28/2023: 6-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

