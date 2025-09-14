Dodgers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 14
Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.
Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dodgers vs Giants Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (82-65) vs. San Francisco Giants (75-72)
- Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California
- Coverage: NBCS-BA and SportsNet LA
Dodgers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: LAD: (-134) | SF: (+114)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+128) | SF: +1.5 (-154)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)
Dodgers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers) - 2-3, 3.21 ERA vs Robbie Ray (Giants) - 11-6, 3.32 ERA
The Dodgers will give the nod to Tyler Glasnow (2-3, 3.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Robbie Ray (11-6, 3.32 ERA). Glasnow and his team have a record of 3-12-0 against the spread when he starts. Glasnow's team has been victorious in 46.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-8. The Giants are 19-10-0 ATS in Ray's 29 starts with a set spread. The Giants have a 6-2 record in Ray's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Dodgers vs Giants Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Giants win (50.6%)
Dodgers vs Giants Moneyline
- The Dodgers vs Giants moneyline has Los Angeles as a -134 favorite, while San Francisco is a +114 underdog at home.
Dodgers vs Giants Spread
- The Dodgers are at the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are +128 to cover the runline, with the Giants being -154.
Dodgers vs Giants Over/Under
- Dodgers versus Giants, on Sept. 14, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.
Dodgers vs Giants Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 129 games this year and have walked away with the win 73 times (56.6%) in those games.
- Los Angeles has a record of 65-47 when favored by -134 or more this year.
- The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 68 of their 145 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Dodgers have posted a record of 60-85-0 against the spread this season.
- The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline 57 total times this season. They've finished 27-30 in those games.
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, San Francisco has a 15-18 record (winning 45.5% of its games).
- The Giants have combined with opponents to go over the total 69 times this season for a 69-70-7 record against the over/under.
- The Giants have collected a 69-77-0 record against the spread this season.
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Shohei Ohtani has 154 hits and an OBP of .393 to go with a slugging percentage of .607. All three of those stats are tops among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .279 batting average, as well.
- He is 24th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among all qualifying batters in MLB.
- Mookie Betts is batting .258 with 21 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 55 walks. He's slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .327.
- Among all qualified hitters, he is 77th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging percentage.
- Freddie Freeman has collected 146 base hits, an OBP of .362 and a slugging percentage of .492 this season.
- Andy Pages is batting .271 with a .313 OBP and 80 RBI for Los Angeles this season.
Giants Player Leaders
- Rafael Devers has 143 hits with a .379 on-base percentage, leading the Giants in both categories. He's batting .260 and slugging .485.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 70th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.
- Jung Hoo Lee is batting .267 with 30 doubles, 11 triples, eight home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .329.
- Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 42nd, his on-base percentage is 71st, and he is 87th in slugging.
- Willy Adames is batting .229 with 20 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 70 walks.
- Matt Chapman is batting .240 with 19 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 63 walks.
Dodgers vs Giants Head to Head
- 9/12/2025: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 7/13/2025: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 7/12/2025: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 7/11/2025: 8-7 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 6/15/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 6/14/2025: 11-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 6/13/2025: 6-2 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 7/25/2024: 6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 7/24/2024: 8-3 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 7/23/2024: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
