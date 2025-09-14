Dodgers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 14

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants.

Dodgers vs Giants Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (82-65) vs. San Francisco Giants (75-72)

Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025

Sunday, September 14, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-134) | SF: (+114)

LAD: (-134) | SF: (+114) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+128) | SF: +1.5 (-154)

LAD: -1.5 (+128) | SF: +1.5 (-154) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Dodgers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers) - 2-3, 3.21 ERA vs Robbie Ray (Giants) - 11-6, 3.32 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Tyler Glasnow (2-3, 3.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Robbie Ray (11-6, 3.32 ERA). Glasnow and his team have a record of 3-12-0 against the spread when he starts. Glasnow's team has been victorious in 46.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-8. The Giants are 19-10-0 ATS in Ray's 29 starts with a set spread. The Giants have a 6-2 record in Ray's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (50.6%)

Dodgers vs Giants Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Giants moneyline has Los Angeles as a -134 favorite, while San Francisco is a +114 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Giants Spread

The Dodgers are at the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are +128 to cover the runline, with the Giants being -154.

Dodgers vs Giants Over/Under

Dodgers versus Giants, on Sept. 14, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Dodgers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 129 games this year and have walked away with the win 73 times (56.6%) in those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 65-47 when favored by -134 or more this year.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 68 of their 145 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 60-85-0 against the spread this season.

The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline 57 total times this season. They've finished 27-30 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, San Francisco has a 15-18 record (winning 45.5% of its games).

The Giants have combined with opponents to go over the total 69 times this season for a 69-70-7 record against the over/under.

The Giants have collected a 69-77-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 154 hits and an OBP of .393 to go with a slugging percentage of .607. All three of those stats are tops among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .279 batting average, as well.

He is 24th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Mookie Betts is batting .258 with 21 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 55 walks. He's slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 77th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging percentage.

Freddie Freeman has collected 146 base hits, an OBP of .362 and a slugging percentage of .492 this season.

Andy Pages is batting .271 with a .313 OBP and 80 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has 143 hits with a .379 on-base percentage, leading the Giants in both categories. He's batting .260 and slugging .485.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 70th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .267 with 30 doubles, 11 triples, eight home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 42nd, his on-base percentage is 71st, and he is 87th in slugging.

Willy Adames is batting .229 with 20 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 70 walks.

Matt Chapman is batting .240 with 19 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 63 walks.

Dodgers vs Giants Head to Head

9/12/2025: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/13/2025: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/12/2025: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/11/2025: 8-7 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-7 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/15/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/14/2025: 11-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

11-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/13/2025: 6-2 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-2 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/25/2024: 6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/24/2024: 8-3 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-3 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/23/2024: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

