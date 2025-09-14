Red Sox vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 14

Odds updated as of 2:17 a.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Boston Red Sox facing the New York Yankees.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Red Sox vs Yankees Game Info

Boston Red Sox (81-68) vs. New York Yankees (83-65)

Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025

Sunday, September 14, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN

Red Sox vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-152) | NYY: (+128)

BOS: (-152) | NYY: (+128) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+146) | NYY: +1.5 (-176)

BOS: -1.5 (+146) | NYY: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Red Sox vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet (Red Sox) - 15-5, 2.57 ERA vs Will Warren (Yankees) - 8-6, 4.22 ERA

The Red Sox will look to Garrett Crochet (15-5) versus the Yankees and Will Warren (8-6). Crochet's team is 16-13-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Crochet's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (18-9). The Yankees are 12-18-0 against the spread when Warren starts. The Yankees were the moneyline underdog for four Warren starts this season -- they lost every game.

Red Sox vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (59.3%)

Red Sox vs Yankees Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Red Sox-Yankees, Boston is the favorite at -152, and New York is +128 playing on the road.

Red Sox vs Yankees Spread

The Yankees are at +1.5 on the runline against the Red Sox. The Yankees are -176 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are +146.

The Red Sox-Yankees game on Sept. 14 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been victorious in 53, or 57.6%, of the 92 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Boston has come away with a win 20 times in 33 chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Red Sox have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 69 of 148 chances this season.

In 148 games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 79-69-0 against the spread.

The Yankees have won seven of the 19 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (36.8%).

New York has played as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Yankees have played in 146 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-69-6).

The Yankees have covered 46.6% of their games this season, going 68-78-0 ATS.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston in OBP (.333), slugging percentage (.447) and total hits (147) this season. He has a .258 batting average.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 78th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 60th in slugging.

Trevor Story is hitting .259 with 27 doubles, 24 home runs and 31 walks, while slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him 73rd, his on-base percentage 117th, and his slugging percentage 69th.

Alex Bregman is batting .278 with a .477 slugging percentage and 58 RBI this year.

Bregman has logged a hit or more in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .241 with a .287 OBP and 60 RBI for Boston this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 161 hits with a .447 on-base percentage and a .673 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Yankees. He's batting .325.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage.

Judge brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .438 with four home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .278 with 25 doubles, five triples, 28 home runs and 48 walks. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 26th, his on-base percentage is 63rd, and he is 18th in slugging.

Jazz Chisholm has 13 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 56 walks while hitting .246.

Trent Grisham is batting .238 with nine doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 71 walks.

Red Sox vs Yankees Head to Head

9/13/2025: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/12/2025: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/24/2025: 7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/23/2025: 12-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

12-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/22/2025: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

1-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/21/2025: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/15/2025: 2-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/14/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/13/2025: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/8/2025: 11-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!