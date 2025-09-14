Blue Jays vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 14

Odds updated as of 2:16 a.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Baltimore Orioles.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (86-62) vs. Baltimore Orioles (69-79)

Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025

Sunday, September 14, 2025 Time: 1:37 p.m. ET

1:37 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and MASN2

Blue Jays vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-190) | BAL: (+160)

TOR: (-190) | BAL: (+160) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+118) | BAL: +1.5 (-142)

TOR: -1.5 (+118) | BAL: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Blue Jays vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber (Blue Jays) - 2-1, 4.30 ERA vs Albert Suarez (Orioles) - 2-0, 2.08 ERA

The probable starters are Shane Bieber (2-1) for the Blue Jays and Albert Suarez (2-0) for the Orioles. Bieber and his team have a record of 2-2-0 against the spread when he starts. When Bieber starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-1. Last season Suarez and his team were 11-13-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Suarez and his team finished with a 4-5 record in games he pitched when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (68.6%)

Blue Jays vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is a +160 underdog on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -190 favorite at home.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Orioles. The Blue Jays are +118 to cover, and the Orioles are -142.

Blue Jays versus Orioles, on Sept. 14, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 71 games this year and have walked away with the win 42 times (59.2%) in those games.

Toronto has a record of 7-3 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -190 or more on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in 80 of their 147 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 86-61-0 against the spread this season.

The Orioles are 38-45 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.8% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer, Baltimore has a record of 3-5 (37.5%).

The Orioles have played in 145 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-80-4).

The Orioles have covered 48.3% of their games this season, going 70-75-0 ATS.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with an OBP of .398 this season while batting .305 with 79 walks and 92 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .496.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks fourth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Guerrero will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with three walks and an RBI.

George Springer has 132 hits, which is best among Toronto batters this season. He's batting .299 with 50 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .542 with an on-base percentage of .393.

He is sixth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging in the majors.

Springer has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Ernie Clement has collected 138 base hits, an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .398 this season.

Clement has logged a hit or more in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Alejandro Kirk has 12 home runs, 67 RBI and a batting average of .287 this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has 142 hits with a .345 on-base percentage and a .442 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Orioles. He's batting .270.

He is 40th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Jackson Holliday has 20 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 51 walks while batting .252. He's slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 89th, his on-base percentage is 88th, and he is 109th in slugging.

Ryan Mountcastle is hitting .256 with 18 doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.

Colton Cowser has 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 22 walks while batting .201.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Head to Head

9/13/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/12/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/30/2025: 9-8 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-8 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/29/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/29/2025: 16-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

16-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/28/2025: 11-4 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-4 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/13/2025: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/12/2025: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/30/2025: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 3/29/2025: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

