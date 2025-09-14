Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - Sept. 14

Will Shohei Ohtani or Rafael Devers hit a home run on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Sept. 14, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 48 HR in 144 games (has homered in 30.6% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 48 HR in 144 games (has homered in 30.6% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 148 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 148 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 113 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 113 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 142 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 142 games (has homered in 12% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 92 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 92 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 144 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 144 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 82 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 82 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Jerar Encarnación (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 133 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 133 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Luis Matos (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 116 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 116 games (has homered in 11.2% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 126 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 126 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 121 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 121 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 136 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 136 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 141 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 141 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 117 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 117 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 96 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 96 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Ben Rortvedt (Dodgers): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 30 games Alex Call (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 90 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 90 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 87 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 87 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 137 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 137 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Drew Gilbert (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Dominic Smith (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at Athletics

Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 112 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 112 games (has homered in 25% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 103 games (has homered in 25.2% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 103 games (has homered in 25.2% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 148 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 148 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 137 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 137 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Will Benson (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 73 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 73 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Austin Hays (Reds): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 95 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 95 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 147 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 147 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 74 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 74 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 137 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 137 games (has homered in 8% of games) Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 137 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 137 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 128 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 128 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 112 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 112 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 131 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 131 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 145 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 145 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Colby Thomas (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 131 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +172 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 53 HR in 145 games (has homered in 30.3% of games)

+172 to hit a HR | 53 HR in 145 games (has homered in 30.3% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 35 HR in 135 games (has homered in 23% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 35 HR in 135 games (has homered in 23% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 146 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 146 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 45 HR in 145 games (has homered in 24.8% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 45 HR in 145 games (has homered in 24.8% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 147 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 147 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 125 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 125 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Mitch Garver (Mariners): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 144 games (has homered in 20.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 144 games (has homered in 20.1% of games) Christian Moore (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Yoan Moncada (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 75 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 75 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Logan Davidson (Angels): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Sebastian Rivero (Angels): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Victor Robles (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 142 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 142 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Denzer Guzman (Angels): +1300 to hit a HR

+1300 to hit a HR Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 36 games Oswald Peraza (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 83 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 83 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Chris Taylor (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 137 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 137 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 124 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 124 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 128 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 144 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 144 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 130 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 130 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 101 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 101 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Elias Diaz (Padres): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 91 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 91 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 129 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 129 games (has homered in 20.9% of games) Ramon Laureano (Padres): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 118 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 118 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 121 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 121 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 131 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 131 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 132 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 132 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 122 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 122 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Orlando Arcia (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Yanquiel Fernandez (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 100 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 100 games (has homered in 2% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 142 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 142 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 92 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 92 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 91 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 91 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 127 games (has homered in 11% of games)

Kansas City Royals at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +210 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 51 HR in 149 games (has homered in 30.2% of games)

+210 to hit a HR | 51 HR in 149 games (has homered in 30.2% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 121 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 121 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 142 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 142 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 144 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 144 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 147 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 147 games (has homered in 19% of games) Harrison Bader (Phillies): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 124 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 124 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Royals): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 132 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 132 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Weston Wilson (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 136 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 136 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 124 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 124 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Otto Kemp (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 80 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 80 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 145 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 145 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 116 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 116 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 128 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 128 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 124 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 124 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Adam Frazier (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 123 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 123 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 68 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 68 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Carter Jensen (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Bryson Stott (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 132 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers

Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 120 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 120 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 125 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 125 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 133 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 133 games (has homered in 15% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 136 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 136 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 117 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 117 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 99 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 99 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 141 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 141 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 93 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 93 games (has homered in 14% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 121 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 121 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 111 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 111 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 67 games (has homered in 1.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 67 games (has homered in 1.5% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 99 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 99 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 141 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 141 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 133 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 133 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 118 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 118 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 129 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 129 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 120 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 120 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 102 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 102 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 127 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 127 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 84 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 84 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 92 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 47 HR in 138 games (has homered in 29% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 47 HR in 138 games (has homered in 29% of games) Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 64 games (has homered in 29.7% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 64 games (has homered in 29.7% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 127 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 127 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 144 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 144 games (has homered in 16% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 125 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 125 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 103 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 103 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 116 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 116 games (has homered in 21.6% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 145 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 145 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 138 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 138 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 138 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 138 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 109 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 109 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 141 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 141 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 107 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 107 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Nick Sogard (Red Sox): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 100 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 100 games (has homered in 3% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 138 games (has homered in 13% of games)

Texas Rangers at New York Mets