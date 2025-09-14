Reds vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 14

Odds updated as of 12:18 a.m.

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the Cincinnati Reds facing the Athletics.

Reds vs Athletics Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (74-73) vs. Athletics (68-80)

Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025

Sunday, September 14, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSOH

Reds vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-118) | OAK: (-100)

CIN: (-118) | OAK: (-100) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+134) | OAK: +1.5 (-162)

CIN: -1.5 (+134) | OAK: +1.5 (-162) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Reds vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 8-7, 3.10 ERA vs Luis Morales (Athletics) - 3-1, 2.73 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Nick Lodolo (8-7) to the mound, while Luis Morales (3-1) will take the ball for the Athletics. Lodolo's team is 13-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Lodolo's team has a record of 6-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Athletics are 4-2-0 ATS in Morales' six starts with a set spread. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in five of Morales' starts this season, and they went 3-2 in those games.

Reds vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (52.2%)

Reds vs Athletics Moneyline

The Reds vs Athletics moneyline has the Reds as a -118 favorite, while the Athletics are a -100 underdog at home.

Reds vs Athletics Spread

The Reds are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Reds are +134 to cover, while the Athletics are -162 to cover.

Reds vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for Reds-Athletics on Sept. 14 is 9. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Reds vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Reds have won in 31, or 54.4%, of the 57 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win 25 times in 48 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 or better on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have hit the over in 54 of their 140 games with a total this season.

In 140 games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 73-67-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have won 45% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (49-60).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, the Athletics have gone 42-57 (42.4%).

The Athletics have played in 147 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-69-6).

The Athletics have a 77-70-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.4% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.439) and total hits (154) this season. He's batting .266 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He is 47th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.

De La Cruz hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a double and three RBIs.

TJ Friedl leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .369 this season while batting .265 with 74 walks and 76 runs scored. He's slugging .380.

He is 50th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Friedl brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a home run, five walks and an RBI.

Spencer Steer has collected 112 base hits, an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

Austin Hays is batting .266 with a .316 OBP and 64 RBI for Cincinnati this season.

Hays brings a nine-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .275 with a double, three home runs, a walk and eight RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has a slugging percentage of .485, a team-high for the Athletics. He's batting .267 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 42nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 57th and he is 26th in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .275 with 30 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 52 walks. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all qualifying players, he is 31st in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Shea Langeliers paces the Athletics with 116 hits.

Nick Kurtz is hitting .299 with 24 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 58 walks.

Reds vs Athletics Head to Head

9/12/2025: 3-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/29/2024: 10-9 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-9 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/28/2024: 9-6 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-6 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/27/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/30/2023: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/29/2023: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/28/2023: 11-7 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

