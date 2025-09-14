Reds vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 14
The MLB slate on Sunday includes the Cincinnati Reds facing the Athletics.
Reds vs Athletics Game Info
- Cincinnati Reds (74-73) vs. Athletics (68-80)
- Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California
- Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSOH
Reds vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CIN: (-118) | OAK: (-100)
- Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+134) | OAK: +1.5 (-162)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Reds vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 8-7, 3.10 ERA vs Luis Morales (Athletics) - 3-1, 2.73 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Nick Lodolo (8-7) to the mound, while Luis Morales (3-1) will take the ball for the Athletics. Lodolo's team is 13-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Lodolo's team has a record of 6-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Athletics are 4-2-0 ATS in Morales' six starts with a set spread. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in five of Morales' starts this season, and they went 3-2 in those games.
Reds vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Athletics win (52.2%)
Reds vs Athletics Moneyline
- The Reds vs Athletics moneyline has the Reds as a -118 favorite, while the Athletics are a -100 underdog at home.
Reds vs Athletics Spread
- The Reds are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Reds are +134 to cover, while the Athletics are -162 to cover.
Reds vs Athletics Over/Under
- The over/under for Reds-Athletics on Sept. 14 is 9. The over is -105, and the under is -115.
Reds vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Reds have won in 31, or 54.4%, of the 57 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season, the Reds have come away with a win 25 times in 48 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 or better on the moneyline.
- The Reds and their opponents have hit the over in 54 of their 140 games with a total this season.
- In 140 games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 73-67-0 against the spread.
- The Athletics have won 45% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (49-60).
- When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, the Athletics have gone 42-57 (42.4%).
- The Athletics have played in 147 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-69-6).
- The Athletics have a 77-70-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.4% of the time).
Reds Player Leaders
- Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.439) and total hits (154) this season. He's batting .266 with an on-base percentage of .333.
- He is 47th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.
- De La Cruz hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a double and three RBIs.
- TJ Friedl leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .369 this season while batting .265 with 74 walks and 76 runs scored. He's slugging .380.
- He is 50th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- Friedl brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a home run, five walks and an RBI.
- Spencer Steer has collected 112 base hits, an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .396 this season.
- Austin Hays is batting .266 with a .316 OBP and 64 RBI for Cincinnati this season.
- Hays brings a nine-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .275 with a double, three home runs, a walk and eight RBIs.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Brent Rooker has a slugging percentage of .485, a team-high for the Athletics. He's batting .267 with an on-base percentage of .336.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 42nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 57th and he is 26th in slugging.
- Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .275 with 30 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 52 walks. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .346.
- Including all qualifying players, he is 31st in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.
- Shea Langeliers paces the Athletics with 116 hits.
- Nick Kurtz is hitting .299 with 24 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 58 walks.
Reds vs Athletics Head to Head
- 9/12/2025: 3-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 8/29/2024: 10-9 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 8/28/2024: 9-6 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 8/27/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 4/30/2023: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 4/29/2023: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 4/28/2023: 11-7 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
