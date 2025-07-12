Tigers vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 12

Odds updated as of 9:13 p.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Detroit Tigers take on the Seattle Mariners.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game.

Tigers vs Mariners Game Info

Detroit Tigers (59-35) vs. Seattle Mariners (48-45)

Date: Saturday, July 12, 2025

Saturday, July 12, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: MLB Network, FDSDET, and ROOT Sports NW

Tigers vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-124) | SEA: (+106)

DET: (-124) | SEA: (+106) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+164) | SEA: +1.5 (-200)

DET: -1.5 (+164) | SEA: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Tigers vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize (Tigers) - 9-2, 2.63 ERA vs George Kirby (Mariners) - 3-4, 4.22 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Casey Mize (9-2) to the mound, while George Kirby (3-4) will take the ball for the Mariners. Mize and his team are 9-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Mize's team is 8-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Mariners have gone 3-6-0 against the spread when Kirby starts. The Mariners were the moneyline underdog for two Kirby starts this season -- they split the games.

Tigers vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (50.4%)

Tigers vs Mariners Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mariners-Tigers, Seattle is the underdog at +106, and Detroit is -124 playing at home.

Tigers vs Mariners Spread

The Tigers are hosting the Mariners and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Tigers are +164 to cover the runline, with the Mariners being -200.

Tigers vs Mariners Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Tigers-Mariners game on July 12, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Tigers have been favorites in 58 games this season and have come away with the win 39 times (67.2%) in those contests.

This year Detroit has won 33 of 49 games when listed as at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 43 of their 89 opportunities.

In 89 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 48-41-0 against the spread.

The Mariners are 13-16 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.8% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Seattle has a 9-8 record (winning 52.9% of its games).

The Mariners have had an over/under set by bookmakers 91 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 49 of those games (49-38-4).

The Mariners have covered 42.9% of their games this season, going 39-52-0 ATS.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson is batting .237 with 20 doubles, 21 home runs and 42 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .338 and a slugging percentage of .500.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 126th, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Torkelson will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Gleyber Torres has 79 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .382. He's batting .273 and slugging .415.

He ranks 50th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging in the majors.

Torres has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .154 with a double and three walks.

Riley Greene leads Detroit with 99 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .524.

Zach McKinstry is batting .286 with a .358 OBP and 28 RBI for Detroit this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 88 hits, a team-best for the Mariners. He's batting .262 and slugging .631 with an on-base percentage of .377.

He is 71st in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Julio Rodriguez is batting .244 with 15 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .386 with an on-base percentage of .301.

He is currently 115th in batting average, 129th in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

J.P. Crawford has accumulated a .387 on-base percentage and a .386 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Mariners.

Randy Arozarena is hitting .247 with 20 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 42 walks.

Tigers vs Mariners Head to Head

4/2/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/1/2025: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 3/31/2025: 9-6 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-6 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/15/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/14/2024: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/13/2024: 15-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

15-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/8/2024: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/7/2024: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/6/2024: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/16/2023: 2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!