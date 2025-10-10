Tigers vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALDS Game 5 on Oct. 10

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Detroit Tigers will face the Seattle Mariners in Game 5 of the ALDS on Friday.

Tigers vs Mariners Game Info

Detroit Tigers (87-75) vs. Seattle Mariners (90-72)

Date: Friday, October 10, 2025

Friday, October 10, 2025 Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

8:08 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: FOX

Tigers vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-138) | SEA: (+118)

DET: (-138) | SEA: (+118) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+140) | SEA: +1.5 (-170)

DET: -1.5 (+140) | SEA: +1.5 (-170) Total: 5.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Tigers vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 13-6, 2.21 ERA vs George Kirby (Mariners) - 10-8, 4.21 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Tarik Skubal (13-6, 2.21 ERA) against the Mariners and George Kirby (10-8, 4.21 ERA). Skubal and his team have a record of 13-18-0 against the spread when he starts. Skubal's team is 19-10 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Mariners have gone 9-13-0 against the spread when Kirby starts. The Mariners were named the moneyline underdog for two Kirby starts this season -- they split the games.

Tigers vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (51.9%)

Tigers vs Mariners Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. Mariners reveal Detroit as the favorite (-138) and Seattle as the underdog (+118) despite being the home team.

Tigers vs Mariners Spread

The Tigers are at the Mariners and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Tigers are +140 to cover the runline, with the Mariners being -170.

Tigers vs Mariners Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Tigers-Mariners on Oct. 10, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Tigers vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 59, or 55.1%, of the 107 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Detroit has been victorious 42 times in 68 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 80 of their 161 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Tigers are 74-87-0 against the spread in their 161 games that had a posted line this season.

The Mariners have gone 19-22 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.3% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Seattle has a record of 11-8 (57.9%).

The Mariners have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 160 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 86 of those games (86-69-5).

The Mariners have a 71-89-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.4% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres has 136 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .358. He has a .256 batting average and a slugging percentage of .387.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 77th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 118th in slugging.

Torres will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .238 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Riley Greene has 155 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .493, both of which rank first among Detroit hitters this season. He's batting .258 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He is 69th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging among qualified hitters.

Spencer Torkelson has collected 135 base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .456 this season.

Torkelson heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with three doubles, two walks and five RBIs.

Zach McKinstry has 12 home runs, 49 RBI and a batting average of .259 this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has an on-base percentage of .359 and has 147 hits, both team-best figures for the Mariners. He's batting .247 and slugging .589.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 98th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Raleigh hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .421 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez's .474 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .267 with an on-base percentage of .324.

His batting average ranks 44th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 88th, and he is 38th in slugging.

Josh Naylor has 29 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 48 walks while batting .295.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .228 with 28 doubles, 49 home runs and 46 walks.

Tigers vs Mariners Head to Head

10/8/2025: 9-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 10/5/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 5.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 5.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 10/4/2025: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/13/2025: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-4 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/11/2025: 12-3 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

12-3 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/2/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/1/2025: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 3/31/2025: 9-6 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-6 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/15/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/14/2024: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

