Tigers vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALDS Game 5 on Oct. 10
The Detroit Tigers will face the Seattle Mariners in Game 5 of the ALDS on Friday.
Tigers vs Mariners Game Info
- Detroit Tigers (87-75) vs. Seattle Mariners (90-72)
- Date: Friday, October 10, 2025
- Time: 8:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: FOX
Tigers vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: DET: (-138) | SEA: (+118)
- Spread: DET: -1.5 (+140) | SEA: +1.5 (-170)
- Total: 5.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Tigers vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 13-6, 2.21 ERA vs George Kirby (Mariners) - 10-8, 4.21 ERA
The Tigers will give the nod to Tarik Skubal (13-6, 2.21 ERA) against the Mariners and George Kirby (10-8, 4.21 ERA). Skubal and his team have a record of 13-18-0 against the spread when he starts. Skubal's team is 19-10 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Mariners have gone 9-13-0 against the spread when Kirby starts. The Mariners were named the moneyline underdog for two Kirby starts this season -- they split the games.
Tigers vs Mariners Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Mariners win (51.9%)
Tigers vs Mariners Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. Mariners reveal Detroit as the favorite (-138) and Seattle as the underdog (+118) despite being the home team.
Tigers vs Mariners Spread
- The Tigers are at the Mariners and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Tigers are +140 to cover the runline, with the Mariners being -170.
Tigers vs Mariners Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Tigers-Mariners on Oct. 10, with the over being -122 and the under -100.
Tigers vs Mariners Betting Trends
- The Tigers have won in 59, or 55.1%, of the 107 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season Detroit has been victorious 42 times in 68 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.
- The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 80 of their 161 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Tigers are 74-87-0 against the spread in their 161 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Mariners have gone 19-22 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.3% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Seattle has a record of 11-8 (57.9%).
- The Mariners have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 160 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 86 of those games (86-69-5).
- The Mariners have a 71-89-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.4% of the time).
Tigers Player Leaders
- Gleyber Torres has 136 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .358. He has a .256 batting average and a slugging percentage of .387.
- Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 77th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 118th in slugging.
- Torres will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .238 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and an RBI.
- Riley Greene has 155 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .493, both of which rank first among Detroit hitters this season. He's batting .258 with an on-base percentage of .313.
- He is 69th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Spencer Torkelson has collected 135 base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .456 this season.
- Torkelson heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with three doubles, two walks and five RBIs.
- Zach McKinstry has 12 home runs, 49 RBI and a batting average of .259 this season.
Mariners Player Leaders
- Cal Raleigh has an on-base percentage of .359 and has 147 hits, both team-best figures for the Mariners. He's batting .247 and slugging .589.
- Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 98th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.
- Raleigh hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .421 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.
- Julio Rodriguez's .474 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .267 with an on-base percentage of .324.
- His batting average ranks 44th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 88th, and he is 38th in slugging.
- Josh Naylor has 29 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 48 walks while batting .295.
- Eugenio Suarez is batting .228 with 28 doubles, 49 home runs and 46 walks.
Tigers vs Mariners Head to Head
- 10/8/2025: 9-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 10/5/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 5.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 10/4/2025: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 7/13/2025: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 7/11/2025: 12-3 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)
- 4/2/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 4/1/2025: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 3/31/2025: 9-6 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 8/15/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 8/14/2024: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
