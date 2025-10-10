Best NASCAR Xfinity Series Bets for the Focus Health 302 in Las Vegas

When I ran my NASCAR Xfinity Series model for Las Vegas, I was really hoping it'd show value on Connor Zilisch. He's most likely to be undervalued at bigger tracks like this, where sportsbooks have been slower to accept how sickly his skills are.

No dice.

Zilisch is +175 to win in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds, and I've got him at 31.0%. While that's enough to make him the clear favorite, it's not a value relative to his 36.4% implied odds.

So, if I can't bet Zilisch, which alternatives do I have?

There are some other drivers who look enticing lower in the order, and I do think they have the upside to get the job done. Let's lay out the pre-practice sims first, and then I can discuss which bets I like for Saturday.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Predictions for Las Vegas

Driver Win Top 3 Top 5 Top 10 Connor Zilisch 31.0% 57.3% 71.4% 83.0% Justin Allgaier 15.0% 40.7% 56.8% 78.9% Sam Mayer 8.1% 28.7% 45.6% 73.8% Aric Almirola 7.9% 26.2% 43.7% 72.2% Austin Hill 7.2% 24.0% 40.9% 70.0% Sheldon Creed 4.1% 16.5% 29.4% 60.8% Brandon Jones 3.9% 15.3% 27.9% 58.3% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Xfinity Series Betting Picks for Las Vegas

Sam Mayer (+1300): Mayer has been in contention a bunch at higher-speed tracks this year. He finished runner-up in both Indianapolis and Homestead, and he was top-five in both Vegas and Texas, as well. In Kansas, Mayer was third in each of the first two stages but had a pit gamble bite him late. He was a top-five car there, and given the overlap between Kansas and Vegas, +1300 is a fun number.

(+1300): Mayer has been in contention a bunch at higher-speed tracks this year. He finished runner-up in both Indianapolis and Homestead, and he was top-five in both Vegas and Texas, as well. In Kansas, Mayer was third in each of the first two stages but had a pit gamble bite him late. He was a top-five car there, and given the overlap between Kansas and Vegas, +1300 is a fun number. Austin Hill (+1600): Hill also had speed in Kansas once the race started. A bad qualifying lap put him behind the ball, but he eventually worked his way forward to finish third. This comes after he was top-five in Vegas, Homestead, and Texas earlier in the year, so the 1.5-mile tracks have been kind to him. Hill won at Vegas in 2023, so I do think he has the upside to hang with drivers like Zilisch and Justin Allgaier .

(+1600): Hill also had speed in Kansas once the race started. A bad qualifying lap put him behind the ball, but he eventually worked his way forward to finish third. This comes after he was top-five in Vegas, Homestead, and Texas earlier in the year, so the 1.5-mile tracks have been kind to him. Hill won at Vegas in 2023, so I do think he has the upside to hang with drivers like Zilisch and . Nick Sanchez (+6500): I was on Sanchez at Kansas, and it didn't go great. Despite an eighth-place finish, he ran in the teens most of the day. Still, Vegas should suit him better as the lower-wear tracks have been his strongsuit, as evidenced by his top-notch speed in Texas and Pocono. This car has pace, so I don't mind taking a swing at +6500.

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 on any race at any track and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which drivers stand out to you for Saturday's race? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.