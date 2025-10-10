MLB
Friday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 10
In a Friday MLB Playoff schedule that includes plenty of exciting contests, the Detroit Tigers versus the Seattle Mariners is a game to see. Below, we have predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays
Game Info
- When: 8:08 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: vs.
- Records: Blue Jays (94-68), Yankees (94-68)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 53.82%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 46.18%
Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:08 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Tarik Skubal
- Records: Mariners (90-72), Tigers (87-75)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -138
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 51.94%
- Tigers Win Probability: 48.06%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.