Friday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 10

In a Friday MLB Playoff schedule that includes plenty of exciting contests, the Detroit Tigers versus the Seattle Mariners is a game to see. Below, we have predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

Game Info

When: 8:08 p.m. ET

8:08 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: vs.

vs. Records: Blue Jays (94-68), Yankees (94-68)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 53.82%

53.82% Blue Jays Win Probability: 46.18%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:08 p.m. ET

8:08 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Tarik Skubal

George Kirby vs. Tarik Skubal Records: Mariners (90-72), Tigers (87-75)

Mariners (90-72), Tigers (87-75) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 51.94%

51.94% Tigers Win Probability: 48.06%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.