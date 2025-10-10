3 Best College Football Bets and Player Props for Ohio State at Illinois

Week 7's top clash is a top-seven meeting between the Indiana Hoosiers and Oregon Ducks, but this isn't the only must-see matchup in the Big Ten. Saturday afternoon features another top-25 Big Ten collision with the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes paying a visit to the No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini.

Illinois was dismantled by Indiana (63-10) in Week 4, causing a blow to the hype surrounding this Week 7 matchup. However, the Fighting Illini have returned to form with back-to-back wins and covers -- including an impressive dub as 6.5-point underdogs against the USC Trojans.

It's been business as usual for Ohio State, winning its first two conference games by an average margin of +28.5 points. As 14.5-point favorites for Saturday's Big Noon Kickoff on FOX, will the Buckeyes keep rolling?

Let's break down the matchup and circle the best bets and player props for Ohio State at Illinois.

Ohio State at Illinois Betting Picks

If I had to circle one thoroughly dominant unit that's the cream of the crop in college football, it'd be the Ohio State defense. The numbers are absurd across the board, from holding opposing teams to 6.3 points per game (the fewest) and 3.8 yards per play (second-fewest) to giving up the fourth-fewest adjusted expected points added per play (via Game On Paper).

With a unit performing at this level, the Buckeyes have balance by limiting opponents to 2.9 yards per rushing attempt (14th-fewest) and 5.5 yards per passing attempt (8th-fewest). This is where Illinois could be in trouble, for it averages 3.3 yards per carry (113th) compared to 10.5 yards per passing attempt (4th).

Furthermore, the Fighting Illini rank 16th in EPA per dropback and 106th in EPA per rushing attempt. OSU's strength has been stopping the pass, ranking 8th in EPA per dropback allowed compared to 24th in EPA per rushing attempt allowed.

Illinois even has a protection issue, ranked 68th in Pro Football Focus' pass block grade while allowing the 12th-highest sack rate. Led by a bevy of disguised blitzes, the Scarlet and Gray boast the 3rd-highest sack rate.

Capped by the Illini ranking outside the top 60 in third-down conversion rate and red zone scoring percentage, I'll keep backing one of college football's top defenses.

Looking at the other side of the ball, Illinois has given up 28.2 points per game (86th) and 6.1 yards per play (105th). This defense gives little resistance across the board, surrendering 4.7 yards per rushing attempt (98th) and 7.7 yards per passing attempt (88th).

Considering OSU ranks 4th in NET EPA per play compared to the Fighting Illini at 74th, Saturday's 14.5-point spread feels more than warranted. If anything, we should expect a cover. Illinois has been a wildly inefficient team essentially getting all of its success from the offense's passing game.

If the Illini are struggling to score, this goes right along with a cover. Their defense has been a clear issue, and Ohio State touts the eighth-highest EPA per dropback thanks to efficient play from QB Julian Sayin paired with uber-talented wideouts in Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate.

I don't expect Illinois to have many answers on Saturday.

As seen by Sayin's 270.5 yard passing prop, Saturday should be an active day for the Buckeye's passing game. They're allowing the 7th-lowest sack rate while the Illini are 80th in sack percentage. If Sayin has time in the pocket -- which looks likely -- Ohio State's targets should feast.

While Smith and Tate rightfully get the spotlight, tight end Max Klare is an intriguing target. He was the top tight end in 247 Sports' transfer portal rankings and even carried some NFL first-round buzz in the offseason.

Klare began the 2025 campaign with virtually no role, averaging 1.0 catch and 9.0 receiving yards per game over the first two weeks. In the last three contests, his per-game averages are up to 3.0 receptions and 39.7 receiving yards.

While his volume is still low, Klare is at least producing big plays thanks to 12.5 yards per catch. He's reached at least 26 receiving yards in three consecutive games and comes off his best outing yet with five receptions for 63 receiving yards.

Klare is finally carving out a role in this offense, and his talent as a receiver is undeniable. Compared to Smith's 91.5 and Tate's 68.5-yard props, I'll take over 26.5 receiving yards for Klare -- giving us exposure to this passing attack.

