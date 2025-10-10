MLB
Friday’s MLB Playoff Strikeout Props - Oct. 10
Will Tarik Skubal strike out more than 8.5 batters? Can George Kirby exceed 5.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Oct. 10, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners
- Tarik Skubal (Tigers): Over/Under 8.5 Ks (Over -168, Under +126) | 2025 Stats: 7.8 strikeouts per game in 31 appearances
- George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances