Tigers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 23

The Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Tigers vs Guardians Game Info

Detroit Tigers (85-71) vs. Cleveland Guardians (84-72)

Date: Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Tuesday, September 23, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and FDSDET

Tigers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-164) | CLE: (+138)

DET: (-164) | CLE: (+138) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+116) | CLE: +1.5 (-140)

DET: -1.5 (+116) | CLE: +1.5 (-140) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Tigers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 13-5, 2.23 ERA vs Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 11-5, 3.06 ERA

The Tigers will look to Tarik Skubal (13-5) versus the Guardians and Gavin Williams (11-5). Skubal and his team are 13-15-0 ATS this season when he starts. Skubal's team is 18-8 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Guardians have gone 14-16-0 ATS in Williams' 30 starts that had a set spread. The Guardians are 9-10 in Williams' 19 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (62.5%)

Tigers vs Guardians Moneyline

Detroit is the favorite, -164 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +138 underdog despite being at home.

Tigers vs Guardians Spread

The Tigers are at the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs (+116 to cover) on the runline. Cleveland is -140 to cover.

Tigers vs Guardians Over/Under

Tigers versus Guardians on Sept. 23 has an over/under of 6.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Tigers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Tigers have been victorious in 58, or 56.3%, of the 103 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Detroit has a record of 27-16 when favored by -164 or more this year.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 77 of their 150 opportunities.

The Tigers have an against the spread record of 70-80-0 in 150 games with a line this season.

The Guardians have won 46.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (40-46).

Cleveland has a record of 8-15 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer (34.8%).

The Guardians have played in 153 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-82-6).

The Guardians have gone 84-69-0 ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit in OBP (.366) this season, fueled by 133 hits. He has a .261 batting average and a slugging percentage of .398.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 61st in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.

Torres has hit safely in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .444 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Riley Greene leads Detroit with 151 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .491. He's batting .259 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He ranks 69th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Spencer Torkelson has 132 hits this season and has a slash line of .243/.335/.467.

Zach McKinstry has been key for Detroit with 114 hits, an OBP of .335 plus a slugging percentage of .442.

McKinstry takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .231 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has racked up an on-base percentage of .359 and has 161 hits, both team-high numbers for the Guardians. He's batting .282 and slugging .504.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, he is 21st in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Ramirez takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Steven Kwan paces his team with a .380 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .276 with an on-base percentage of .335.

He is currently 31st in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Kyle Manzardo has 17 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .236.

Angel Martinez has 23 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .226.

Tigers vs Guardians Head to Head

9/18/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/17/2025: 4-0 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-0 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/16/2025: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/6/2025: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/5/2025: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/4/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/25/2025: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 5/24/2025: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/23/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/22/2025: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

