Tigers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 18

MLB action on Thursday includes the Detroit Tigers facing the Cleveland Guardians.

Tigers vs Guardians Game Info

Detroit Tigers (85-66) vs. Cleveland Guardians (79-71)

Date: Thursday, September 18, 2025

Thursday, September 18, 2025

1:10 p.m. ET

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and CLEG

Tigers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-205) | CLE: (+172)

DET: (-205) | CLE: (+172) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+102) | CLE: +1.5 (-122)

DET: -1.5 (+102) | CLE: +1.5 (-122) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Tigers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 13-5, 2.26 ERA vs Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 10-11, 4.44 ERA

The Tigers will call on Tarik Skubal (13-5) versus the Guardians and Tanner Bibee (10-11). Skubal and his team are 13-14-0 ATS this season when he starts. Skubal's team is 18-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Guardians have gone 17-11-0 against the spread when Bibee starts. The Guardians have been the underdog on the moneyline in 13 of Bibee's starts this season, and they went 5-8 in those games.

Tigers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (67.8%)

Prediction: Tigers win (67.8%)

Tigers vs Guardians Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. Guardians reveal Detroit as the favorite (-205) and Cleveland as the underdog (+172) on the road.

Tigers vs Guardians Spread

The Tigers are hosting the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Tigers are +102 to cover the runline, with the Guardians being -122.

Tigers vs Guardians Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Tigers-Guardians on Sept. 18, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Tigers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in 98 games this year and have walked away with the win 58 times (59.2%) in those games.

This season Detroit has come away with a win 13 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -205 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 75 of their 145 opportunities.

The Tigers are 69-76-0 against the spread in their 145 games that had a posted line this season.

The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog 83 total times this season. They've gone 37-46 in those games.

Cleveland has gone 1-4 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +172 or longer (20%).

The Guardians have played in 147 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-77-6).

The Guardians have a 79-68-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.7% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres has 125 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .361. He has a .254 batting average and a slugging percentage of .394.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 83rd, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 111th in slugging.

Riley Greene leads Detroit with 149 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .504. He's batting .265 with an on-base percentage of .319.

He ranks 48th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging in MLB.

Spencer Torkelson has 127 hits this season and has a slash line of .242/.336/.461.

Torkelson heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Zach McKinstry has 11 home runs, 48 RBI and a batting average of .261 this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has racked up a team-high OBP (.355), while leading the Guardians in hits (155). He's batting .282 and slugging.

Including all qualifying players in MLB, he is 20th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Steven Kwan's .377 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .274 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Including all qualifying players, he is 34th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 127th in slugging percentage.

Kyle Manzardo is hitting .241 with 16 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 46 walks.

Angel Martinez is hitting .228 with 22 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 19 walks.

Tigers vs Guardians Head to Head

9/16/2025: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/6/2025: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/5/2025: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/4/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/25/2025: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 5/24/2025: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/23/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/22/2025: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-0 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/12/2024: 7-3 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-3 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/10/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

