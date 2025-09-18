T.J. Hockenson Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

Minnesota Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson will take on the 28th-ranked pass defense of the Cincinnati Bengals (269.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more information on Hockenson, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup against the Bengals.

T.J. Hockenson Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.4

5.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.4

7.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 38.29

38.29 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Hockenson Fantasy Performance

Hockenson is the 46th-ranked fantasy player at the TE position and 287th overall, as he has posted 2.7 total fantasy points (1.4 per game).

Through two games this year, Hockenson has produced 2.7 fantasy points, as he's reeled in four passes on seven targets for 27 yards and zero touchdowns.

Last week against the Atlanta Falcons, Hockenson produced 1.2 fantasy points, tallying one reception on three targets for 12 yards.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more TDs against Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this year.

No player has recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have allowed a touchdown reception by four players this year.

Cincinnati has not allowed more than one TD reception to an opposing player this year.

The Bengals have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

Cincinnati has allowed at least one rushing TD to one player this season.

No player has run for more than one TD against the Bengals this season.

