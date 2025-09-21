Tigers vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 21

Odds updated as of 9:13 p.m.

The Detroit Tigers are among the MLB teams in action on Sunday, versus the Atlanta Braves.

Tigers vs Braves Game Info

Detroit Tigers (85-70) vs. Atlanta Braves (72-83)

Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025

Sunday, September 21, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and FDSSO

Tigers vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-118) | ATL: (-100)

DET: (-118) | ATL: (-100) Spread: DET: +1.5 (-184) | ATL: -1.5 (+152)

DET: +1.5 (-184) | ATL: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Tigers vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize (Tigers) - 14-5, 3.88 ERA vs Spencer Strider (Braves) - 6-13, 4.64 ERA

The Tigers will give the ball to Casey Mize (14-5, 3.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 15 on the season, and the Braves will counter with Spencer Strider (6-13, 4.64 ERA). Mize and his team are 16-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Mize's team has a record of 12-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Braves have a 6-15-0 record against the spread in Strider's starts. The Braves were named the moneyline underdog for three Strider starts this season -- they lost every time.

Tigers vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (58.4%)

Tigers vs Braves Moneyline

Detroit is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -100 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Braves Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Tigers. The Braves are +152 to cover, while the Tigers are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Tigers vs Braves Over/Under

The over/under for Tigers-Braves on Sept. 21 is 8.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Tigers vs Braves Betting Trends

The Tigers have been victorious in 58, or 56.9%, of the 102 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Detroit has come away with a win 54 times in 95 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 77 of 149 chances this season.

The Tigers have an against the spread record of 70-79-0 in 149 games with a line this season.

The Braves have an 18-34 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 34.6% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, Atlanta has gone 10-27 (27%).

The Braves have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 67 times this season for a 67-74-8 record against the over/under.

The Braves have covered 45% of their games this season, going 67-82-0 against the spread.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres has 131 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .364. He has a .259 batting average and a slugging percentage of .395.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 68th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 107th in slugging.

Torres hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Spencer Torkelson is batting .245 with 27 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 69 walks. He's slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .338.

His batting average ranks 100th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 55th, and his slugging percentage 40th.

Torkelson has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .474 with a double, three home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Riley Greene has a team-high 149 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .491.

Zach McKinstry has been key for Detroit with 112 hits, an OBP of .331 plus a slugging percentage of .438.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has racked up a team-best OBP (.373) and slugging percentage (.494), and leads the Braves in hits (166, while batting .279).

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is ninth and he is 19th in slugging.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .240 with 22 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 55 walks. He's slugging .364 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 112th, his on-base percentage is 114th, and he is 136th in slugging.

Drake Baldwin is hitting .271 with 15 doubles, 18 home runs and 35 walks.

Marcell Ozuna is hitting .231 with 19 doubles, 20 home runs and 90 walks.

Tigers vs Braves Head to Head

9/20/2025: 6-5 ATL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 ATL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/19/2025: 10-1 ATL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-1 ATL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/19/2024: 7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/18/2024: 2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/17/2024: 2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/14/2023: 10-7 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

10-7 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/12/2023: 6-5 DET (Favorite: N/A, Spread: N/A, Total: N/A, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

