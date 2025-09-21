Mets vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 21

Odds updated as of 9:13 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday schedule includes the New York Mets facing the Washington Nationals.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs Nationals Game Info

New York Mets (80-75) vs. Washington Nationals (63-92)

Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025

Sunday, September 21, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: WPIX and MASN2

Mets vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-270) | WSH: (+220)

NYM: (-270) | WSH: (+220) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (-125) | WSH: +1.5 (+104)

NYM: -1.5 (-125) | WSH: +1.5 (+104) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Mets vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes (Mets) - 11-8, 3.77 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 8-13, 5.76 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to Clay Holmes (11-8) against the Nationals and Jake Irvin (8-13). When Holmes starts, his team is 12-15-0 against the spread this season. When Holmes starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 13-8. The Nationals are 15-15-0 against the spread when Irvin starts. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 29 of Irvin's starts this season, and they went 13-16 in those games.

Mets vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (68.2%)

Mets vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +220 on the moneyline, while New York is a -270 favorite at home.

Mets vs Nationals Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Mets are -125 to cover, and the Nationals are +104.

Mets vs Nationals Over/Under

The Mets-Nationals contest on Sept. 21 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in 61, or 57.5%, of the 106 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 11-2 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -270 or more on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 69 of their 148 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets are 69-79-0 against the spread in their 148 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have won 54 of the 127 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (42.5%).

Washington is 1-4 (winning just 20% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +220 or longer.

The Nationals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 80 times this season for an 80-62-7 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have covered 49% of their games this season, going 73-76-0 ATS.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has 147 hits and an OBP of .397, both of which rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .266 batting average and a slugging percentage of .533.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is ninth in slugging.

Soto has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Francisco Lindor has hit 27 homers this season while driving in 79 runs. He's batting .267 this season and slugging .454 with an on-base percentage of .344.

His batting average ranks 44th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 48th, and his slugging percentage 56th.

Lindor has picked up a hit in nine games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and two RBIs.

Pete Alonso has collected 162 base hits, an OBP of .349 and a slugging percentage of .526 this season.

Alonso heads into this game with seven games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .324 with a double, four home runs, four walks and nine RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .260 with a .324 OBP and 88 RBI for New York this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has accumulated a team-high .438 slugging percentage. He's batting .261 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage is 90th, and he is 67th in slugging.

James Wood's 145 hits, .349 on-base percentage and .458 slugging percentage are all team-highs. He has a batting average of .253.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 86th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia has 28 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .255.

Josh Bell is batting .232 with 14 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 55 walks.

Mets vs Nationals Head to Head

9/20/2025: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

5-3 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/19/2025: 12-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

12-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 8/21/2025: 9-3 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-3 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/20/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/19/2025: 8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/12/2025: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/11/2025: 5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 6/10/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/28/2025: 19-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

19-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/27/2025: 8-7 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!