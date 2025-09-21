Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 21

Odds updated as of 9:13 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Brewers vs Cardinals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (94-60) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (75-79)

Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025

Sunday, September 21, 2025 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and FDSWI

Brewers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-136) | STL: (+116)

MIL: (-136) | STL: (+116) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+122) | STL: +1.5 (-146)

MIL: -1.5 (+122) | STL: +1.5 (-146) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Brewers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 17-6, 2.65 ERA vs Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 7-12, 4.30 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (17-6) to the mound, while Matthew Liberatore (7-12) will take the ball for the Cardinals. Peralta's team is 18-13-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Peralta's team has won 65% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (13-7). When Liberatore starts, the Cardinals have gone 13-13-0 against the spread. The Cardinals are 8-3 in Liberatore's 11 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (54.4%)

Brewers vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Brewers vs Cardinals moneyline has Milwaukee as a -136 favorite, while St. Louis is a +116 underdog at home.

Brewers vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the spread (-146 to cover), and Milwaukee is +122 to cover the runline.

Brewers vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for the Brewers versus Cardinals contest on Sept. 21 has been set at 9, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Brewers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 58, or 65.2%, of the 89 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Milwaukee has a record of 38-13 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -136 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 77 of 151 chances this season.

In 151 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 85-66-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals are 40-43 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.2% of those games).

St. Louis has gone 19-27 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (41.3%).

The Cardinals have played in 148 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-67-5).

The Cardinals have collected a 74-74-0 record ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras is hitting .264 with 27 doubles, 17 home runs and 82 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .359 and a slugging percentage of .406.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 93rd in slugging.

Brice Turang has an OPS of .795, fueled by an OBP of .357 and a team-best slugging percentage of .438 this season. He's batting .287.

He ranks 16th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Christian Yelich has 146 hits this season and has a slash line of .269/.346/.466.

Yelich heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Jackson Chourio has 143 hits, which is tops among Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .278 with 58 extra-base hits.

Chourio has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .182 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.466) and paces the Cardinals in hits (136). He's batting .289 and with an on-base percentage of .342.

He is 13th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Burleson hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .471 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Brendan Donovan has a .351 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .283 while slugging .410.

He ranks 20th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Lars Nootbaar is batting .237 with 23 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 59 walks.

Ivan Herrera is hitting .280 with 13 doubles, 16 home runs and 38 walks.

Brewers vs Cardinals Head to Head

9/19/2025: 7-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/14/2025: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/13/2025: 9-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/12/2025: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/15/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/14/2025: 8-5 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-5 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/13/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/12/2025: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/27/2025: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/26/2025: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

