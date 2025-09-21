Guardians vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 21

Odds updated as of 9:13 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Minnesota Twins.

Guardians vs Twins Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (83-71) vs. Minnesota Twins (66-88)

Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025

Sunday, September 21, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and CLEG

Guardians vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-126) | MIN: (+108)

CLE: (-126) | MIN: (+108) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+128) | MIN: +1.5 (-154)

CLE: -1.5 (+128) | MIN: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Guardians vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 5-3, 3.27 ERA vs Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 7-4, 4.31 ERA

The probable starters are Joey Cantillo (5-3) for the Guardians and Simeon Woods Richardson (7-4) for the Twins. Cantillo's team is 7-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cantillo's team is 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Twins have an 11-8-0 ATS record in Woods Richardson's 19 starts with a set spread. The Twins are 5-3 in Woods Richardson's eight starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Guardians vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (57%)

Guardians vs Twins Moneyline

The Guardians vs Twins moneyline has Cleveland as a -126 favorite, while Minnesota is a +108 underdog at home.

Guardians vs Twins Spread

The Guardians are at the Twins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Guardians are +128 to cover the runline, with the Twins being -154.

Guardians vs Twins Over/Under

Guardians versus Twins, on Sept. 21, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Guardians vs Twins Betting Trends

The Guardians have come away with 41 wins in the 63 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Cleveland has a record of 27-9 when favored by -126 or more this year.

The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 65 of their 151 opportunities.

The Guardians have posted a record of 83-68-0 against the spread this season.

The Twins are 22-37 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37.3% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Minnesota has gone 13-21 (38.2%).

The Twins have played in 149 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-70-7).

The Twins have collected a 71-78-0 record against the spread this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has 159 hits and an OBP of .358, both of which lead Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .282 batting average and a slugging percentage of .507.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Ramirez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Steven Kwan has an OPS of .711, fueled by an OBP of .335 and a team-best slugging percentage of .376 this season. He's batting .275.

He is 35th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 127th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Kwan enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with two doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Kyle Manzardo has collected 104 base hits, an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .460 this season.

Angel Martinez is batting .228 with a .272 OBP and 45 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has racked up a team-best OBP (.328) and slugging percentage (.541), and leads the Twins in hits (122, while batting .265).

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 51st in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 73rd and he is seventh in slugging.

Trevor Larnach's .405 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .251 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He is currently 89th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Brooks Lee is hitting .240 with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 30 walks.

Royce Lewis is hitting .238 with 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 25 walks.

Guardians vs Twins Head to Head

9/20/2025: 6-0 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-0 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/19/2025: 6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/3/2025: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/2/2025: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/1/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/21/2025: 5-1 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/1/2025: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/30/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/28/2025: 11-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

11-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/19/2024: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

