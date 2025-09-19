Tigers vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 20

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Atlanta Braves.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup.

Tigers vs Braves Game Info

Detroit Tigers (85-68) vs. Atlanta Braves (70-83)

Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: MLB Network, FDSDET, and FDSSO

Tigers vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-118) | ATL: (-100)

DET: (-118) | ATL: (-100) Spread: DET: +1.5 (-205) | ATL: -1.5 (+168)

DET: +1.5 (-205) | ATL: -1.5 (+168) Total: 9 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Tigers vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero (Tigers) - 5-3, 4.32 ERA vs Joey Wentz (Braves) - 5-6, 5.56 ERA

The probable starters are Keider Montero (5-3) for the Tigers and Joey Wentz (5-6) for the Braves. When Montero starts, his team is 6-3-0 against the spread this season. Montero's team has a record of 3-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Braves have a 5-6-0 ATS record in Wentz's 11 starts that had a set spread. The Braves are 1-6 in Wentz's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (50.6%)

Tigers vs Braves Moneyline

Detroit is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -100 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Braves Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Tigers. The Braves are +168 to cover, while the Tigers are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Tigers vs Braves Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Tigers-Braves on Sept. 20, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Braves Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 58 wins in the 100 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Detroit has a record of 54-39 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 75 of their 147 opportunities.

The Tigers have an against the spread record of 69-78-0 in 147 games with a line this season.

The Braves have won 16 of the 50 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (32%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, Atlanta has gone 10-27 (27%).

The Braves have had an over/under set by bookmakers 147 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 65 of those games (65-74-8).

The Braves are 66-81-0 ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres has 126 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .361. He has a .253 batting average and a slugging percentage of .392.

He is 84th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 110th in slugging among qualifying batters in the majors.

Riley Greene has 149 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .498, both of which are best among Detroit hitters this season. He's batting .261 with an on-base percentage of .317.

His batting average ranks 60th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 99th, and his slugging percentage 16th.

Spencer Torkelson has 129 hits this season and has a slash line of .242/.335/.460.

Kerry Carpenter is batting .256 with a .297 OBP and 62 RBI for Detroit this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has totaled 165 hits with a .372 on-base percentage and a .497 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Braves. He's batting .281.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 22nd in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Olson heads into this matchup on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .425 with three doubles, a triple, six home runs, three walks and 13 RBIs.

Ozzie Albies has 22 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 54 walks while hitting .236. He's slugging .362 with an on-base percentage of .303.

He ranks 123rd in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 139th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Marcell Ozuna is batting .233 with 19 doubles, 20 home runs and 90 walks.

Michael Harris II has 23 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .242.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!