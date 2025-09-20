Mets vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 20

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Saturday includes the New York Mets facing the Washington Nationals.

Mets vs Nationals Game Info

New York Mets (80-74) vs. Washington Nationals (62-92)

Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: MLB Network, SNY, and MASN2

Mets vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-255) | WSH: (+210)

NYM: (-255) | WSH: (+210) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (-115) | WSH: +1.5 (-104)

NYM: -1.5 (-115) | WSH: +1.5 (-104) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Mets vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean (Mets) - 4-1, 1.19 ERA vs Cade Cavalli (Nationals) - 3-1, 4.76 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Nolan McLean (4-1) to the mound, while Cade Cavalli (3-1) will take the ball for the Nationals. McLean and his team have a record of 5-1-0 against the spread when he starts. When McLean starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-1. The Nationals are 6-2-0 against the spread when Cavalli starts. The Nationals are 5-2 in Cavalli's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mets vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (71.9%)

Mets vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +210 on the moneyline, while New York is a -255 favorite at home.

Mets vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the run line against the Mets. The Nationals are -104 to cover, and the Mets are -115.

Mets vs Nationals Over/Under

Mets versus Nationals on Sept. 20 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.

Mets vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in 61, or 58.1%, of the 105 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year New York has won 11 of 13 games when listed as at least -255 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 69 of their 147 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have posted a record of 69-78-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have won 53 of the 126 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (42.1%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +210 or longer, Washington has a 3-6 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).

In the 148 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 80 times (80-61-7).

The Nationals have collected a 72-76-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.6% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York in OBP (.397) and total hits (145) this season. He's batting .265 batting average while slugging .534.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 50th in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Soto has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Francisco Lindor leads New York in slugging percentage (.456) thanks to 61 extra-base hits. He's batting .268 with an on-base percentage of .344.

His batting average ranks 42nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 48th, and his slugging percentage 56th.

Lindor brings an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .289 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and two RBIs.

Pete Alonso has collected 161 base hits, an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .525 this season.

Alonso takes a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .316 with four home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo has 24 home runs, 88 RBI and a batting average of .262 this season.

Nimmo takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has a .442 slugging percentage, which leads the Nationals. He's batting .264 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 54th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.

Abrams takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

James Wood has collected 145 hits with a .349 OBP while slugging .461. Those stats are all team-highs. He also has a batting average of .254.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 84th, his on-base percentage is 39th, and he is 49th in slugging.

Luis Garcia is batting .255 with 28 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 26 walks.

Josh Bell is hitting .232 with 14 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 55 walks.

Mets vs Nationals Head to Head

9/19/2025: 12-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

12-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 8/21/2025: 9-3 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-3 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/20/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/19/2025: 8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/12/2025: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/11/2025: 5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 6/10/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/28/2025: 19-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

19-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/27/2025: 8-7 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-7 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/25/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

