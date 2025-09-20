Guardians vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 20

Odds updated as of 10:14 p.m.

The Cleveland Guardians versus the Minnesota Twins is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Guardians vs Twins Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (81-71) vs. Minnesota Twins (66-86)

Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and CLEG

Guardians vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-112) | MIN: (-104)

CLE: (-112) | MIN: (-104) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+146) | MIN: +1.5 (-176)

CLE: -1.5 (+146) | MIN: +1.5 (-176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Guardians vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen (Guardians) - 7-11, 4.36 ERA vs Joe Ryan (Twins) - 13-8, 3.35 ERA

The Guardians will look to Logan Allen (7-11) versus the Twins and Joe Ryan (13-8). Allen's team is 13-13-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Allen's team is 6-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Twins have gone 12-15-0 ATS in Ryan's 27 starts that had a set spread. The Twins have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Ryan's starts this season, and they went 1-4 in those matchups.

Guardians vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (65.4%)

Guardians vs Twins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-Guardians, Minnesota is the underdog at -104, and Cleveland is -112 playing on the road.

Guardians vs Twins Spread

The Guardians are at the Twins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Guardians are +146 to cover the runline, with the Twins being -176.

Guardians vs Twins Over/Under

The over/under for the Guardians versus Twins contest on Sept. 20 has been set at 7.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Twins Betting Trends

The Guardians have been favorites in 62 games this season and have come away with the win 40 times (64.5%) in those contests.

Cleveland has a record of 38-21 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -112 or more on the moneyline.

The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 64 of their 149 opportunities.

The Guardians are 81-68-0 against the spread in their 149 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins have won 22 of the 58 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (37.9%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Minnesota has a 21-36 record (winning only 36.8% of its games).

The Twins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 147 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 71 of those games (71-69-7).

The Twins have a 71-76-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.3% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 157 hits and an OBP of .357 this season. He has a .282 batting average and a slugging percentage of .503.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.373) thanks to 38 extra-base hits. He's batting .272 with an on-base percentage of .332.

His batting average ranks 36th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 65th, and his slugging percentage 128th.

Kyle Manzardo is batting .240 with a .468 slugging percentage and 67 RBI this year.

Angel Martinez has 11 home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .230 this season.

Martinez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with a double, a triple, two walks and two RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has put up a team-high OBP (.333) and slugging percentage (.551), while leading the Twins in hits (122, while batting .270).

He ranks 37th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Buxton brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .182 with two doubles and two walks.

Trevor Larnach's .409 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .253 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 84th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage.

Brooks Lee is hitting .242 with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 30 walks.

Kody Clemens has 11 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .213.

Guardians vs Twins Head to Head

8/3/2025: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/2/2025: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/1/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/21/2025: 5-1 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/1/2025: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/30/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/28/2025: 11-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

11-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/19/2024: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/18/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/17/2024: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!