Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - Sept. 20

Will Cal Raleigh or Eugenio Suárez go yard on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Sept. 20, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 56 HR in 150 games (has homered in 30.7% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 56 HR in 150 games (has homered in 30.7% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 46 HR in 150 games (has homered in 24.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 46 HR in 150 games (has homered in 24.7% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 94 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 94 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 146 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 146 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 152 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 152 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 125 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 125 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 151 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 151 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 130 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 130 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 147 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 147 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Carlos Correa (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 135 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 135 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 134 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 134 games (has homered in 14.2% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 123 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 123 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 147 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 147 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Victor Robles (Mariners): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 25 games Jake Meyers (Astros): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 93 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 93 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Leonardo Rivas (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Victor Caratini (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 105 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 105 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 127 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 127 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 112 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton (Twins): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 117 games (has homered in 23.9% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 117 games (has homered in 23.9% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 148 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 148 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 148 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 148 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 132 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 132 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 103 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 103 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 111 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 111 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 132 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 132 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 127 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 127 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 95 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 95 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 119 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 119 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 103 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 103 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 134 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 134 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 110 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 110 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) George Valera (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Royce Lewis (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 95 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 95 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 117 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 117 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 129 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 129 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) James Outman (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) DaShawn Keirsey Jr. (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 128 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 128 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 128 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 128 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 117 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 117 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Harrison Bader (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 128 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 128 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Austin Hedges (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 117 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 117 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Ty France (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 133 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 133 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Carson McCusker (Twins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 101 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 101 games (has homered in 4% of games) Will Brennan (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 146 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 146 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 146 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 146 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Jhonny Pereda (Twins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Christian Vázquez (Twins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Edouard Julien (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 129 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 129 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 117 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 117 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Mickey Gasper (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Matt Wallner (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 103 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 103 games (has homered in 20.4% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 134 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 134 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 111 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 111 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Willi Castro (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 116 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals

Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 130 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 130 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 122 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 122 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 125 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 125 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 98 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 98 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 114 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 114 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 145 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 145 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 141 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 141 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 95 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 95 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 99 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 99 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 102 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 102 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 146 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 146 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 72 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 72 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 121 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 121 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 126 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 126 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 123 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 123 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 133 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 133 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 137 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 137 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Blake Perkins (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Miles Mikolas (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 105 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

Miami Marlins at Texas Rangers

Jake Burger (Rangers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 96 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 96 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 129 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 129 games (has homered in 14% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 127 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 127 games (has homered in 14.2% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 77 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 77 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 132 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 132 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 121 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 121 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 116 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 116 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Michael Helman (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 136 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 136 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 133 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 133 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 78 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 78 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Graham Pauley (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Cody Freeman (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 2.1% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 112 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 112 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 88 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 88 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 106 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 106 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 131 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 131 games (has homered in 16% of games) Dane Myers (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 100 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 100 games (has homered in 6% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 67 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 67 games Dylan Moore (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 90 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins