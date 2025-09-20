Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 20
The MLB schedule on Saturday should provide some fireworks. The outings include the Boston Red Sox playing the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Check out at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Atlanta Braves at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero vs. Joey Wentz
- Records: Tigers (85-68), Braves (70-83)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -118
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 50.60%
- Braves Win Probability: 49.40%
Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Logan Allen
- Records: Twins (66-86), Guardians (81-71)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -126
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 65.43%
- Guardians Win Probability: 34.57%
Washington Nationals at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean vs. Cade Cavalli
- Records: Mets (79-74), Nationals (62-91)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -255
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +210
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 71.92%
- Nationals Win Probability: 28.08%
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Javier Assad
- Records: Reds (77-76), Cubs (88-65)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -118
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 50.94%
- Reds Win Probability: 49.06%
Athletics at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler vs. Luis Morales
- Records: Pirates (65-88), Athletics (72-81)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -112
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 53.02%
- Athletics Win Probability: 46.98%
Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser vs. Kyle Harrison
- Records: Rays (75-78), Red Sox (83-70)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -112
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 56.18%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 43.82%
New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MLB Network, MASN and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Carlos Rodon
- Records: Orioles (72-81), Yankees (86-67)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -196
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +164
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 65.53%
- Orioles Win Probability: 34.47%
Miami Marlins at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Adam Mazur
- Records: Rangers (79-74), Marlins (73-80)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -152
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 59.22%
- Marlins Win Probability: 40.78%
Toronto Blue Jays at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Shane Bieber
- Records: Royals (76-77), Blue Jays (89-64)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -144
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 56.08%
- Royals Win Probability: 43.92%
San Diego Padres at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Yoendrys Gomez vs. Yu Darvish
- Records: White Sox (57-96), Padres (83-70)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -174
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 62.30%
- White Sox Win Probability: 37.70%
Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. George Kirby
- Records: Astros (84-69), Mariners (84-69)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -116
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 51.81%
- Mariners Win Probability: 48.19%
Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Chad Patrick
- Records: Cardinals (74-79), Brewers (94-59)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -138
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 58.65%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 41.35%
Los Angeles Angels at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: German Marquez vs. Kyle Hendricks
- Records: Rockies (41-112), Angels (69-84)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -130
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rockies
- Rockies Win Probability: 50.59%
- Angels Win Probability: 49.41%
Philadelphia Phillies at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Aaron Nola
- Records: Diamondbacks (77-76), Phillies (91-62)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -112
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 53.48%
- Phillies Win Probability: 46.52%
San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow vs. Kai-Wei Teng
- Records: Dodgers (86-67), Giants (76-77)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -235
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +194
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 58.78%
- Giants Win Probability: 41.22%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.