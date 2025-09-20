Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 20

The MLB schedule on Saturday should provide some fireworks. The outings include the Boston Red Sox playing the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Check out at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Atlanta Braves at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and FDSSO

MLB Network, FDSDET and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero vs. Joey Wentz

Keider Montero vs. Joey Wentz Records: Tigers (85-68), Braves (70-83)

Tigers (85-68), Braves (70-83) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Braves Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 50.60%

50.60% Braves Win Probability: 49.40%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and CLEG

MNNT and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Logan Allen

Joe Ryan vs. Logan Allen Records: Twins (66-86), Guardians (81-71)

Twins (66-86), Guardians (81-71) Twins Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 65.43%

65.43% Guardians Win Probability: 34.57%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Washington Nationals at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY and MASN2

MLB Network, SNY and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean vs. Cade Cavalli

Nolan McLean vs. Cade Cavalli Records: Mets (79-74), Nationals (62-91)

Mets (79-74), Nationals (62-91) Mets Moneyline Odds: -255

-255 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +210

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 71.92%

71.92% Nationals Win Probability: 28.08%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and MARQ

FDSOH and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Javier Assad

Zack Littell vs. Javier Assad Records: Reds (77-76), Cubs (88-65)

Reds (77-76), Cubs (88-65) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Reds Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 50.94%

50.94% Reds Win Probability: 49.06%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Athletics at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NBCS-CA

SportsNet PT and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler vs. Luis Morales

Bubba Chandler vs. Luis Morales Records: Pirates (65-88), Athletics (72-81)

Pirates (65-88), Athletics (72-81) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Athletics Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 53.02%

53.02% Athletics Win Probability: 46.98%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and NESN

FDSSUN and NESN Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser vs. Kyle Harrison

Adrian Houser vs. Kyle Harrison Records: Rays (75-78), Red Sox (83-70)

Rays (75-78), Red Sox (83-70) Rays Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 56.18%

56.18% Red Sox Win Probability: 43.82%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MLB Network, MASN and YES

MLB Network, MASN and YES Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Carlos Rodon

Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Carlos Rodon Records: Orioles (72-81), Yankees (86-67)

Orioles (72-81), Yankees (86-67) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -196

-196 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +164

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 65.53%

65.53% Orioles Win Probability: 34.47%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Miami Marlins at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and FDSFL

RSN and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Adam Mazur

Patrick Corbin vs. Adam Mazur Records: Rangers (79-74), Marlins (73-80)

Rangers (79-74), Marlins (73-80) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 59.22%

59.22% Marlins Win Probability: 40.78%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Toronto Blue Jays at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and SNET

FDSKC and SNET Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Shane Bieber

Noah Cameron vs. Shane Bieber Records: Royals (76-77), Blue Jays (89-64)

Royals (76-77), Blue Jays (89-64) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Royals Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 56.08%

56.08% Royals Win Probability: 43.92%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and CLEG

MNNT and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Slade Cecconi

Bailey Ober vs. Slade Cecconi Records: Twins (66-86), Guardians (81-71)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 60.18%

60.18% Guardians Win Probability: 39.82%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Diego Padres at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and SDPA

CHSN and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Yoendrys Gomez vs. Yu Darvish

Yoendrys Gomez vs. Yu Darvish Records: White Sox (57-96), Padres (83-70)

White Sox (57-96), Padres (83-70) Padres Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 62.30%

62.30% White Sox Win Probability: 37.70%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and ROOT Sports NW

SCHN and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. George Kirby

Framber Valdez vs. George Kirby Records: Astros (84-69), Mariners (84-69)

Astros (84-69), Mariners (84-69) Astros Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Mariners Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 51.81%

51.81% Mariners Win Probability: 48.19%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSWI

FDSMW and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Chad Patrick

Miles Mikolas vs. Chad Patrick Records: Cardinals (74-79), Brewers (94-59)

Cardinals (74-79), Brewers (94-59) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 58.65%

58.65% Cardinals Win Probability: 41.35%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Angels at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and FDSW

COLR and FDSW Probable Pitchers: German Marquez vs. Kyle Hendricks

German Marquez vs. Kyle Hendricks Records: Rockies (41-112), Angels (69-84)

Rockies (41-112), Angels (69-84) Angels Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rockies

Rockies Rockies Win Probability: 50.59%

50.59% Angels Win Probability: 49.41%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Philadelphia Phillies at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and NBCS-PH

ARID and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Aaron Nola

Zac Gallen vs. Aaron Nola Records: Diamondbacks (77-76), Phillies (91-62)

Diamondbacks (77-76), Phillies (91-62) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Phillies Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 53.48%

53.48% Phillies Win Probability: 46.52%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and NBCS-BA

SportsNet LA and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow vs. Kai-Wei Teng

Tyler Glasnow vs. Kai-Wei Teng Records: Dodgers (86-67), Giants (76-77)

Dodgers (86-67), Giants (76-77) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -235

-235 Giants Moneyline Odds: +194

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 58.78%

58.78% Giants Win Probability: 41.22%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.