Tigers vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 19

The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Atlanta Braves.

Tigers vs Braves Game Info

Detroit Tigers (85-68) vs. Atlanta Braves (70-83)

Date: Friday, September 19, 2025

Friday, September 19, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and FDSSO

Tigers vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-120) | ATL: (+102)

DET: (-120) | ATL: (+102) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+168) | ATL: +1.5 (-205)

DET: -1.5 (+168) | ATL: +1.5 (-205) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Tigers vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton (Tigers) - 9-10, 5.56 ERA vs Bryce Elder (Braves) - 7-10, 5.56 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Charlie Morton (9-10, 5.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Braves will turn to Bryce Elder (7-10, 5.56 ERA). Morton's team is 8-16-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Morton's team has been victorious in 30.8% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-9. The Braves have a 15-10-0 record against the spread in Elder's starts. The Braves are 5-9 in Elder's 14 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (56.7%)

Tigers vs Braves Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Braves, Detroit is the favorite at -120, and Atlanta is +102 playing on the road.

Tigers vs Braves Spread

The Braves are +1.5 on the run line against the Tigers. The Braves are -205 to cover, and the Tigers are +168.

Tigers vs Braves Over/Under

The over/under for the Tigers versus Braves game on Sept. 19 has been set at 8.5, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Tigers vs Braves Betting Trends

The Tigers have been victorious in 58, or 58%, of the 100 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Detroit has a record of 53-39 when favored by -120 or more this year.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 75 of their 147 opportunities.

The Tigers have posted a record of 69-78-0 against the spread this season.

The Braves have gone 16-34 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 32% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Atlanta has a 10-25 record (winning only 28.6% of its games).

The Braves have played in 147 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-74-8).

The Braves are 66-81-0 against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres has 126 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .361. He has a .253 batting average and a slugging percentage of .392.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 85th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 110th in slugging.

Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.498) and total hits (149) this season. He's batting .261 with an on-base percentage of .317.

His batting average is 60th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 98th, and his slugging percentage 16th.

Spencer Torkelson is batting .242 with a .460 slugging percentage and 74 RBI this year.

Kerry Carpenter has been key for Detroit with 105 hits, an OBP of .297 plus a slugging percentage of .515.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 165 hits with a .372 on-base percentage and a .497 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Braves. He's batting .281.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, he is 22nd in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Olson enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .425 with three doubles, a triple, six home runs, three walks and 13 RBIs.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .236 with 22 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 54 walks. He's slugging .362 with an on-base percentage of .303.

He is 123rd in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 139th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Marcell Ozuna is hitting .233 with 19 doubles, 20 home runs and 90 walks.

Michael Harris II has 23 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 14 walks while batting .242.

