Tigers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 27
Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.
The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Toronto Blue Jays.
Tigers vs Blue Jays Game Info
- Detroit Tigers (60-45) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (62-42)
- Date: Sunday, July 27, 2025
- Time: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: FDSDET and SNET
Tigers vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: DET: (-118) | TOR: (-100)
- Spread: DET: +1.5 (-196) | TOR: -1.5 (+162)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Tigers vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 5-10, 4.77 ERA vs Max Scherzer (Blue Jays) - 1-0, 5.14 ERA
The probable starters are Jack Flaherty (5-10) for the Tigers and Max Scherzer (1-0) for the Blue Jays. When Flaherty starts, his team is 6-13-0 against the spread this season. Flaherty's team has been victorious in 45.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-6. When Scherzer starts, the Blue Jays are 3-3-0 against the spread. The Blue Jays were the moneyline underdog for two Scherzer starts this season -- they split the games.
Tigers vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Tigers win (56.2%)
Tigers vs Blue Jays Moneyline
- Detroit is the favorite, -118 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -100 underdog on the road.
Tigers vs Blue Jays Spread
- The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Tigers. The Blue Jays are +162 to cover, while the Tigers are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Tigers vs Blue Jays Over/Under
- An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Tigers-Blue Jays on July 27, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Tigers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends
- The Tigers have been favorites in 64 games this season and have come away with the win 40 times (62.5%) in those contests.
- Detroit has a record of 37-21 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.
- The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 47 of their 99 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Tigers are 48-51-0 against the spread in their 99 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Blue Jays have won 34 of the 58 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (58.6%).
- Toronto has gone 26-17 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer (60.5%).
- The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times this season for a 54-45-4 record against the over/under.
- The Blue Jays have a 64-39-0 record ATS this season.
Tigers Player Leaders
- Spencer Torkelson has 23 doubles, 23 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .239. He has an on-base percentage of .337 and a slugging percentage of .499.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 121st, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 22nd in slugging.
- Torkelson will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with three doubles, two home runs and two RBIs.
- Gleyber Torres leads Detroit with an OBP of .380 this season while batting .277 with 54 walks and 52 runs scored. He's slugging .410.
- Among all qualifying hitters, he is 40th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage.
- Riley Greene has a team-high 109 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .525.
- Zach McKinstry has eight home runs, 32 RBI and a batting average of .271 this season.
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has put up an on-base percentage of .393, a team-high for the Blue Jays. He's batting .291 and slugging .453.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 16th, his on-base percentage is fourth, and he is 59th in slugging.
- Guerrero brings a seven-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .395 with four doubles, a home run, six walks and seven RBIs.
- George Springer leads his team with 95 hits. He has a batting average of .287 while slugging .502 with an on-base percentage of .380.
- Including all qualifying players, he is 19th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.
- Bo Bichette has a .445 slugging percentage, which leads the Blue Jays.
- Ernie Clement is hitting .280 with 20 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks.
Tigers vs Blue Jays Head to Head
- 7/25/2025: 6-2 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 7/24/2025: 11-4 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 5/18/2025: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 5/17/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 5/16/2025: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 7/21/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 7/20/2024: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 7/19/2024: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 5/26/2024: 14-11 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 5/25/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
