Tigers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 27

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Tigers vs Blue Jays Game Info

Detroit Tigers (60-45) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (62-42)

Date: Sunday, July 27, 2025

Sunday, July 27, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and SNET

Tigers vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-118) | TOR: (-100)

DET: (-118) | TOR: (-100) Spread: DET: +1.5 (-196) | TOR: -1.5 (+162)

DET: +1.5 (-196) | TOR: -1.5 (+162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tigers vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 5-10, 4.77 ERA vs Max Scherzer (Blue Jays) - 1-0, 5.14 ERA

The probable starters are Jack Flaherty (5-10) for the Tigers and Max Scherzer (1-0) for the Blue Jays. When Flaherty starts, his team is 6-13-0 against the spread this season. Flaherty's team has been victorious in 45.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-6. When Scherzer starts, the Blue Jays are 3-3-0 against the spread. The Blue Jays were the moneyline underdog for two Scherzer starts this season -- they split the games.

Tigers vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (56.2%)

Tigers vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Detroit is the favorite, -118 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -100 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Tigers. The Blue Jays are +162 to cover, while the Tigers are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Tigers-Blue Jays on July 27, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Tigers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Tigers have been favorites in 64 games this season and have come away with the win 40 times (62.5%) in those contests.

Detroit has a record of 37-21 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 47 of their 99 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers are 48-51-0 against the spread in their 99 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have won 34 of the 58 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (58.6%).

Toronto has gone 26-17 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer (60.5%).

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times this season for a 54-45-4 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays have a 64-39-0 record ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson has 23 doubles, 23 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .239. He has an on-base percentage of .337 and a slugging percentage of .499.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 121st, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Torkelson will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with three doubles, two home runs and two RBIs.

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit with an OBP of .380 this season while batting .277 with 54 walks and 52 runs scored. He's slugging .410.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 40th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage.

Riley Greene has a team-high 109 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .525.

Zach McKinstry has eight home runs, 32 RBI and a batting average of .271 this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has put up an on-base percentage of .393, a team-high for the Blue Jays. He's batting .291 and slugging .453.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 16th, his on-base percentage is fourth, and he is 59th in slugging.

Guerrero brings a seven-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .395 with four doubles, a home run, six walks and seven RBIs.

George Springer leads his team with 95 hits. He has a batting average of .287 while slugging .502 with an on-base percentage of .380.

Including all qualifying players, he is 19th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Bo Bichette has a .445 slugging percentage, which leads the Blue Jays.

Ernie Clement is hitting .280 with 20 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks.

Tigers vs Blue Jays Head to Head

7/25/2025: 6-2 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-2 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/24/2025: 11-4 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

11-4 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/18/2025: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/17/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/16/2025: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/21/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/20/2024: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-3 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/19/2024: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/26/2024: 14-11 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

14-11 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/25/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

