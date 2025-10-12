Liberty vs New Mexico State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

NCAA football action on Tuesday includes the Liberty Flames playing the New Mexico State Aggies.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Liberty vs New Mexico State Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Liberty: (-370) | New Mexico State: (+295)

Liberty: (-370) | New Mexico State: (+295) Spread: Liberty: -10.5 (-105) | New Mexico State: +10.5 (-115)

Liberty: -10.5 (-105) | New Mexico State: +10.5 (-115) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Liberty vs New Mexico State Betting Trends

Liberty has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Liberty has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites this year.

Liberty has had one game (of six) hit the over this year.

New Mexico State has won twice against the spread this year.

New Mexico State is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs this season.

A pair of New Mexico State five games in 2025 have hit the over.

Liberty vs New Mexico State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Flames win (79.9%)

Liberty vs New Mexico State Point Spread

New Mexico State is listed as an underdog by 10.5 points (-115 odds), and Liberty, the favorite, is -105 to cover.

Liberty vs New Mexico State Over/Under

A total of 46.5 points has been set for the Liberty-New Mexico State game on Oct. 14, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Liberty vs New Mexico State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Liberty-New Mexico State, Liberty is the favorite at -370, and New Mexico State is +295.

Liberty vs. New Mexico State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Liberty 17.3 125 20.7 45 50.2 6 New Mexico State 22.2 121 22.8 32 50.7 5

Liberty vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Game day: Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Tuesday, October 14, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Stadium: Williams Stadium (VA)

Check out even more in-depth Liberty vs. New Mexico State analysis on FanDuel Research.