Tigers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 26
Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.
The MLB slate on Saturday includes the Detroit Tigers facing the Toronto Blue Jays.
Tigers vs Blue Jays Game Info
- Detroit Tigers (60-45) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (62-42)
- Date: Saturday, July 26, 2025
- Time: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: FDSDET and SNET
Tigers vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: DET: (-188) | TOR: (+158)
- Spread: DET: -1.5 (+112) | TOR: +1.5 (-134)
- Total: 7 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Tigers vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 10-3, 2.19 ERA vs Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 7-7, 4.01 ERA
The probable pitchers are Tarik Skubal (10-3) for the Tigers and Kevin Gausman (7-7) for the Blue Jays. Skubal and his team are 10-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Skubal starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 13-4. When Gausman starts, the Blue Jays have gone 10-10-0 against the spread. The Blue Jays are 8-4 in Gausman's 12 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Tigers vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Tigers win (55.5%)
Tigers vs Blue Jays Moneyline
- The Tigers vs Blue Jays moneyline has Detroit as a -188 favorite, while Toronto is a +158 underdog on the road.
Tigers vs Blue Jays Spread
- The Tigers are hosting the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs (+112 to cover) on the runline. Toronto is -134 to cover.
Tigers vs Blue Jays Over/Under
- The Tigers-Blue Jays contest on July 26 has been given an over/under of 7 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.
Tigers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends
- The Tigers have won in 40, or 62.5%, of the 64 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This year Detroit has won 13 of 18 games when listed as at least -188 on the moneyline.
- The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 47 of their 99 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Tigers are 48-51-0 against the spread in their 99 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Blue Jays have put together a 34-24 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 58.6% of those games).
- Toronto has played as a moneyline underdog of +158 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.
- The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 103 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 54 of those games (54-45-4).
- The Blue Jays have a 64-39-0 record against the spread this season (covering 62.1% of the time).
Tigers Player Leaders
- Spencer Torkelson has 23 doubles, 23 home runs and 46 walks while batting .239. He has an on-base percentage of .337 and a slugging percentage of .499.
- Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 121st in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.
- Torkelson will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with three doubles, two home runs and two RBIs.
- Gleyber Torres has 91 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .380. He's batting .277 and slugging .410.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 40th, his on-base percentage eighth, and his slugging percentage 92nd.
- Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.525) and total hits (109) this season.
- Zach McKinstry has eight home runs, 32 RBI and a batting average of .271 this season.
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a has .393 on-base percentage to pace the Blue Jays. He's batting .291 while slugging .453.
- Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 15th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 57th in slugging.
- Guerrero hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .395 with four doubles, a home run, six walks and seven RBIs.
- George Springer has 95 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .287 while slugging .502 with an on-base percentage of .380.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 21st in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.
- Bo Bichette has a .445 slugging percentage, which paces the Blue Jays.
- Ernie Clement has 20 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks while batting .280.
Tigers vs Blue Jays Head to Head
- 7/25/2025: 6-2 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 7/24/2025: 11-4 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 5/18/2025: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 5/17/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 5/16/2025: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 7/21/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 7/20/2024: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 7/19/2024: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 5/26/2024: 14-11 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 5/25/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
