Tigers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 26

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Saturday includes the Detroit Tigers facing the Toronto Blue Jays.

Tigers vs Blue Jays Game Info

Detroit Tigers (60-45) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (62-42)

Date: Saturday, July 26, 2025

Saturday, July 26, 2025 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and SNET

Tigers vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-188) | TOR: (+158)

DET: (-188) | TOR: (+158) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+112) | TOR: +1.5 (-134)

DET: -1.5 (+112) | TOR: +1.5 (-134) Total: 7 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tigers vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 10-3, 2.19 ERA vs Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 7-7, 4.01 ERA

The probable pitchers are Tarik Skubal (10-3) for the Tigers and Kevin Gausman (7-7) for the Blue Jays. Skubal and his team are 10-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Skubal starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 13-4. When Gausman starts, the Blue Jays have gone 10-10-0 against the spread. The Blue Jays are 8-4 in Gausman's 12 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (55.5%)

Tigers vs Blue Jays Moneyline

The Tigers vs Blue Jays moneyline has Detroit as a -188 favorite, while Toronto is a +158 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Blue Jays Spread

The Tigers are hosting the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs (+112 to cover) on the runline. Toronto is -134 to cover.

The Tigers-Blue Jays contest on July 26 has been given an over/under of 7 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Tigers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 40, or 62.5%, of the 64 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Detroit has won 13 of 18 games when listed as at least -188 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 47 of their 99 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Tigers are 48-51-0 against the spread in their 99 games that had a posted line this season.

The Blue Jays have put together a 34-24 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 58.6% of those games).

Toronto has played as a moneyline underdog of +158 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 103 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 54 of those games (54-45-4).

The Blue Jays have a 64-39-0 record against the spread this season (covering 62.1% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson has 23 doubles, 23 home runs and 46 walks while batting .239. He has an on-base percentage of .337 and a slugging percentage of .499.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 121st in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Torkelson will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with three doubles, two home runs and two RBIs.

Gleyber Torres has 91 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .380. He's batting .277 and slugging .410.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 40th, his on-base percentage eighth, and his slugging percentage 92nd.

Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.525) and total hits (109) this season.

Zach McKinstry has eight home runs, 32 RBI and a batting average of .271 this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a has .393 on-base percentage to pace the Blue Jays. He's batting .291 while slugging .453.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 15th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 57th in slugging.

Guerrero hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .395 with four doubles, a home run, six walks and seven RBIs.

George Springer has 95 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .287 while slugging .502 with an on-base percentage of .380.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 21st in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Bo Bichette has a .445 slugging percentage, which paces the Blue Jays.

Ernie Clement has 20 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks while batting .280.

Tigers vs Blue Jays Head to Head

7/25/2025: 6-2 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-2 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/24/2025: 11-4 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

11-4 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/18/2025: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/17/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/16/2025: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/21/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/20/2024: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-3 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/19/2024: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/26/2024: 14-11 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

14-11 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/25/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

